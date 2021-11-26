Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit www.americastestkitchen.com/kids/home for more culinary content designed especially for kids.
This week, kids can create an original story about Soft and Chewy Gingerbread People.
Soft and Chewy Gingerbread People
Sweet and spiced gingerbread cookies are a holiday classic, and are fun for kids to decorate using a simple glaze. While your young chefs’ cookies are cooling, set up a decorating station with the glaze and toppings such as sprinkles or candy, and encourage them to create an original story about the lives and adventures of their gingerbread people (see the Learning Moment, below).
What You’ll Need:
For the Cookies:
1½ cups (7½ ounces) all-purpose flour
½ cup packed (3½ ounces) dark brown sugar
1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
1½ teaspoons ground ginger
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1/3 cup molasses
1 tablespoon (½ ounce) milk
For the Glaze:
1 1/3 cup (5 1/3 ounces)confectioners’ (powdered) sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon cream cheese, softened
1-2 drops food coloring (optional)
Sprinkles or sanding sugar (optional)
Add flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, baking soda, and salt to food processor and lock lid into place. Turn on processor and process until combined, about 10 seconds.
Stop processor and remove lid. Add melted butter, molasses, and milk and lock lid back into place. Turn on processor and process until soft and crumbly dough forms and no streaks of flour remain, about 20 seconds.
Stop processor, remove lid, and carefully remove processor blade (ask an adult for help). Use rubber spatula to scrape dough onto clean counter. Knead dough until it comes together, about 20 seconds.
Dough may stick to counter — if it does, use rubber spatula to get all dough off counter.
Lay sheet of plastic wrap on counter. Place dough in center of plastic and flatten dough into 8-inch circle. Wrap dough tightly in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours. If dough has been refrigerated for more than 1 hour, be sure to let dough sit on counter for 15 minutes before rolling out.
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Remove dough from refrigerator and discard plastic. Place dough in center of second large sheet of parchment. Place third large sheet of parchment on top of dough. Use rolling pin to roll dough into 11-inch circle (about ¼ inch thick), rolling dough between parchment.
Peel off top sheet of parchment. Use cookie cutter to cut dough into gingerbread people. Use spatula to transfer shapes to parchment-lined baking sheet, spaced about ½ inch apart.
Gather dough scraps and place them in center of large piece of parchment, and place another piece of parchment on top. Repeat rolling and cutting steps with dough scraps until you have 12 cookies. Discard remaining dough scraps.
Place baking sheet in oven. Bake until cookies are slightly puffy and just set around edges, 9 to 11 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack and let cookies cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes.
Use spatula to transfer cookies directly to cooling rack. Let cookies cool completely, about 30 minutes. Decorate as desired (see “Food for Thought” below).
Learning Moment
English Language Arts (Writing and Storytelling):
With their faces and clothes drawn on with icing, it’s easy to imagine gingerbread people coming to life. There’s even a famous short story from 1875 called “The Gingerbread Boy” that’s still read and retold today. Before starting to bake, ask your young chef to watch or read the story. While they’re baking their own gingerbread people, ask your young chef to imagine what kind of adventure their gingerbread people might go on if they came to life.
Then, while your young chef enjoys a cookie, ask them to create a story about their gingerbread people. Remind them that every story has a beginning, middle, and end. Younger chefs can draw pictures to tell their story instead of writing it or tell you their story aloud. If your young chef is a writer, ask them to write down their story in 3 paragraphs, or about 12 to15 sentences. They can create their own original story, or use the story starter below.
Jin Jerbred had lived in Ginger Village all their life. All their friends were gingerbread people, their house was made of gingerbread, and they even had a gingerbread cat named Gumdrop. Jin was happy there, but sometimes they couldn’t help but wonder what the world was like outside Ginger Village. “Do you ever feel like there might be more to life than gingerbread?” they asked Gumdrop one December night. Just then, Jin noticed a gigantic, human person peeking in through the icing window. “Jumping gingersnaps! Who are you?” Jin exclaimed.
Now it’s your turn! Write the middle and end of the story.