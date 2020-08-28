Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit americastestkitchen.com for additional recipes.
This week, kids can practice their measurement skills as they bake a free-form Corn, Tomato, and Bacon Galette, cool off with homemade Strawberry-Cream Paletas, and keep track of time as they cook a Cheese Omelet for breakfast.
Strawberry-Cream Paletas
Beat the late-August heat with refreshing Strawberry-Cream Paletas, a type of fruity frozen dessert popular in Mexico. Kids can combine the ingredients in the food processor, pour their paleta mixture into ice pop molds, and freeze them until they’re solid.
What You’ll Need
3½ cups strawberries, hulled
½ cup heavy cream
¼ cup honey
1 teaspoon lemon juice, squeezed from ½ lemon
1/8 teaspoon salt
Place half of strawberries, cream, honey, lemon juice, and salt in food processor. Lock lid in place and process mixture for 20 seconds. Stop food processor, remove lid, and scrape down sides of bowl with rubber spatula. Lock lid back into place and process until smooth, about 10 seconds.
Add remaining strawberries to food processor and lock lid in place. Pulse until strawberries are coarsely chopped, about 5 pulses. Carefully remove processor blade (ask an adult for help).
Pour strawberry mixture into large liquid measuring cup, using rubber spatula to help scrape out mixture. Divide strawberry mixture evenly among ice pop molds.
Insert 1 stick in center of each mold and seal with cover. Freeze until firm, at least 6 hours or up to 5 days. If you don’t have ice pop molds, you can use paper cups and craft sticks in a pinch.
Hold mold under warm running water for 30 seconds to thaw slightly. Slide paleta out of mold and serve.
Learning Moment
Math (Addition, Multiplication)
After putting the filled ice pop molds in the freezer, ask kids to make some time calculations based on the freezing times listed in step 4 of the recipe (paletas need to be frozen for at least 6 hours or up to 5 days before eating). If your young chef gets stuck, remind them that there are 60 seconds in 1 minute, 60 minutes in 1 hour, and 24 hours in 1 day.
How many minutes are in 6 hours? (60 minutes x 6 hours = 360 minutes, or 60 + 60 + 60 + 60 + 60 + 60 = 360 minutes)
These paletas can stay in the freezer for up to five days. How many hours are in 5 days? (24 hours x 5 days = 120 hours, or 24 + 24 + 24 + 24 + 24 = 120 hours)
How many minutes are in five days (120 hours x 60 minutes = 7,200 minutes)
How many seconds are in five days? (7,200 minutes x 60 seconds = 432,000 seconds)
Take It Further
Language Arts (Poetry)
Challenge your young chef to write an acrostic poem using the word “paleta.” In acrostic poems, the first letter of each line spells out a word or phrase (in this case, “paleta”). Acrostic poems do not need to rhyme, and the lines can be as long or short as your young chef would like. They can write about how the paleta tastes, what it looks like, or how they made it.
Corn, Tomato, and Bacon Galette
Take advantage of August’s abundance of cherry tomatoes and corn with this kid-tested recipe. (You can also substitute fresh corn kernels for the frozen-and-thawed kernels.) A galette is like a single-crust pie, except it’s shaped on a baking sheet instead of in a pie plate. In this version, a layer of Parmesan cheese between the crust and the corn, tomato, bacon, and cheddar cheese filling keeps the crust crisp instead of soggy.
What You’ll Need
All-purpose flour (for sprinkling on counter)
1 recipe Pie Dough (click here for our recipe or use 1 round storebought)
3 slices bacon
1 cup frozen corn, thawed and patted dry
1 cup (6 ounces) cherry tomatoes, halved
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese (2 ounces)
1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese (½ ounce)
1 large egg, cracked into bowl and lightly beaten with fork
1 scallion, dark green part only, sliced thin
Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
If using homemade Pie Dough, sprinkle flour over clean counter. Place dough on floured counter and sprinkle dough with a little extra flour. Use rolling pin to roll dough into 12-inch circle, rotating dough and reflouring counter in between rolls. (Store-bought dough is already rolled out.)
Sprinkle flour over clean counter. Unwrap pie dough and discard plastic wrap. Place dough on floured counter and sprinkle dough with a little extra flour. Use rolling pin to roll dough out from center.
Turn dough a quarter turn and continue to roll out to 12-inch circle, rotating dough and reflouring counter in between rolls.
Use your hands to gently transfer dough to parchment-lined baking sheet. Cover baking sheet loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate while making filling.
Line microwave-safe plate with 2 paper towels and place bacon on top. Top with 2 more paper towels. Cook in microwave until bacon is crispy, 3 to 5 minutes. Use oven mitts to remove plate from microwave — plate will be hot. Let bacon cool.
In large bowl, use rubber spatula to stir together corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, garlic, and salt.
Remove baking sheet from refrigerator and discard plastic. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese evenly over dough, leaving 2-inch border around edge. Use rubber spatula to spread corn-tomato mixture over Parmesan. Use your hands to crumble cooked bacon over top.
Fold 2-inch border of dough up and over edge of filling. Continue folding, overlapping folds of dough every 2 inches, until you get all the way around galette. Use pastry brush to paint dough with beaten egg.
Place baking sheet in oven and bake until dough is golden brown, 45 to 50 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack. Let galette cool on baking sheet for 15 minutes. Use large spatula to transfer galette to cutting board. Sprinkle scallion greens over filling. Slice into wedges and serve warm or at room temperature.
Learning Moment
Math (Geometry; Measurement)
In step 2 of this recipe, kids need to roll their pie dough into a 12-inch circle, which provides a perfect opportunity for some real-world geometry practice!
To measure a 12-inch circle, kids will need to find the diameter of the circle. Ask kids to share what they know about the diameter of a circle and how to measure it. (The diameter is the distance across the circle, through its center.) If kids have not yet learned about the radius of a circle, explain that the radius of a circle is the distance from the center to the edge of the circle. The radius of a circle is equal to one-half of its diameter. Ask kids:
If the diameter of our pie dough is 12 inches, what is the radius of the pie dough? (6 inches)
In step 9, as their galette cools, ask kids to use a ruler to measure the diameter of the finished galette and, based on their measurement, calculate its radius.
Take It Further
Math (Geometry)
More advanced kids can practice calculating the area of their galette. The equation for the area of a circle is: Area = r2. For example:
If their galette has a diameter of 8 inches, its radius is half of that—4 inches.
Pi is equal to 3.14
Area = 3.14 x (42)
Area = 3.14 x (4 x 4)
Area = 3.14 x 16
Area = 50 inches2
Point out that kids are using the mathematical value pi to calculate the area of their galette, which is made of PIE dough! Pi and pie are homonyms: Two words that sound the same but mean different things!
Cheese Omelet
What’s a better way to start the day than a cheesy omelet? This basic omelet is very customizable, so kids can get creative with ingredients. Try sprinkling the eggs with 2 tablespoons of cooked vegetables, cooked bacon or sausage, or swapping in a different type of cheese before folding the omelet in half in step 5. Be sure to use a nonstick skillet to ensure the eggs do not stick to the pan.
What You’ll Need
2 large eggs
Pinch salt
Pinch pepper
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
2 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese
In medium bowl, whisk eggs, salt, and pepper until well combined.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat until hot, swirling to evenly coat skillet, about 1 minute.
Add eggs to skillet and stir gently with rubber spatula until eggs just begin to set, about 10 seconds.
Use spatula to gently pull and lift cooked eggs into center of skillet. Tilt and swirl skillet so uncooked eggs run to cleared edges of skillet. Cook until egg on top is mostly set but still moist, 1 to 2 minutes.
Turn off heat. Sprinkle omelet with cheese and let melt, about 20 seconds. Use rubber spatula to carefully fold omelet in half, forming half-moon shape with cheese inside. Slide omelet onto plate and serve.
Learning Moment
Math (Measurement)
Many steps in this recipe include specific heating or cooking times. Before beginning the recipe, have kids calculate how long it will take in total to cook their omelettes. Ask kids to read each step of the recipe and write down the cooking times they find. (Answers: 1 minute (step 2), 10 seconds (step 3), 1 to 2 minutes (step 4), 20 seconds (step 5).)
Ask kids if they know how many seconds are in a minute. (Answer: 60 seconds.) Then, ask them to add together the times above to calculate how long it will take to cook their omelets in minutes and in seconds. (Note: In step 4 the cook time is listed as “1 to 2 minutes”. Instruct kids to use 1 minute for their calculations.)
(Answers: 1 minute + 10 seconds + 1 minute + 20 seconds = 2 minutes and 30 seconds or 2½ minutes; 60 seconds + 10 seconds + 60 seconds + 20 seconds = 150 seconds)
Explain to kids that their calculation does not include the time it takes to complete the other actions involved in making the omelet, like whisking the eggs in step 1 or folding the omelet in half in step 5. It will take a bit longer for them to go through the whole recipe. If you have a stopwatch, kids can time themselves from the beginning of step 1 until their omelets are ready to serve.