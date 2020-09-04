Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit americastestkitchen.com for additional recipes.
This week, kids can make a show-stopping Free-Form Summer Fruit Tart from seasonal stone fruit and berries and learn all about chickpeas while making a pair of Crispy Veggie Burgers for lunch or dinner.
Free-Form Summer Fruit Tart
This tart is a great way for kids to show off ripe summer fruit in a wow-worthy dessert. You don’t have to stick to peaches and blackberries – you can use whatever combination of stone fruit and berries you can find at the grocery store or farmers’ market. Try swapping in plums, nectarines, or apricots for the peaches, or blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries for the blackberries. You can also use 14 ounces of frozen sliced peaches, thawed and patted dry with paper towels, if you like. Because ripe fruit is so juicy, we don’t recommend using store-bought pie dough for this recipe, as it’s too thin and delicate to hold the filling.
What You’ll Need
1 recipe Pie Dough
Vegetable oil spray
1 teaspoon cornstarch
¼ cup (1 ¾ ounces) plus 1 tablespoon sugar, measured separately
1 pound peaches, pitted and cut into ½ inch wedges
1 cup (5 ounces) blackberries
All-purpose flour (for sprinkling on counter)
1 tablespoon (½ ounce) water
Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly spray with vegetable oil spray.
In large bowl, whisk cornstarch and ¼ cup sugar until well combined. Add peaches and blackberries. Use rubber spatula to gently stir until fruit is coated with sugar mixture.
Sprinkle a little flour over clean counter. Place dough on floured counter and sprinkle dough with a little extra flour. Use rolling pin to roll dough into 12-inch circle, rotating dough and reflouring counter in between rolls.
Use your hands to gently transfer dough to parchment-lined baking sheet. Use rubber spatula to scrape fruit mixture into center of dough. Spread into even layer, leaving 2-inch border around edges.
Fold 2-inch border of dough up and over edge of filling. Continue folding, overlapping folds of dough every 2 inches, until you get all the way around tart.
Use pastry brush to lightly paint dough with water. Sprinkle dough and fruit with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar.
Place baking sheet in oven and bake until dough is golden brown and fruit is bubbling, 45 to 50 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on cooling rack. Let tart cool on baking sheet for 30 minutes.
Use large spatula to transfer tart to cutting board (ask an adult for help). Slice into wedges and serve warm or at room temperature.
Learning Moment
Science (Chemistry)
This recipe relies on a special ingredient to help prevent a leaky dessert: cornstarch. When preparing their ingredients before cooking, ask kids whether they have ever used cornstarch before, and if so, when. Have kids make some observations of the cornstarch: What does it look like, smell like, or feel like? Do they have any guesses about why there is cornstarch in this recipe?
Explain to kids that this tart, also called a galette, uses ripe summery fruit for its filling. But all of that fruit also contains a lot of juice, which can make a tart runny and soggy instead of sliceable. Cornstarch is an ingredient that causes liquids to thicken when they’re heated up. When the cornstarch in this recipe combines with the juices from the fruit filling and heats in the oven as the tart bakes, the cornstarch-juice mixture turns into a gel. A gel is a thick, jellylike substance. As the tart cools after baking, the gel gets even thicker, making the tart easy to slice into neat wedges.
To see this in action, have kids try a simple activity while their tart bakes in step 7. In a small bowl, stir together 1 teaspoon of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of fruit juice or water.
Explain to kids that this is like the cornstarch and fruit juices combining in their tart. Have kids observe what the mixture looks like, and what its texture is like.
Place the bowl in the microwave and heat until the mixture is bubbling, about 30 seconds.
Have kids use oven mitts to carefully remove the bowl from the microwave, and allow it to cool slightly.
Ask kids to observe the mixture again, and try stirring it with a spoon. What do they notice has changed? (Kids should observe that the mixture is translucent and its texture is thicker and stickier than it was before heating in the microwave.)
Explain to kids that after heating up in the microwave, this mixture has now turned into a gel. The gel will continue to thicken as the mixture cools. Have kids observe the tart as it comes out of the oven in step 8, and again after it cools, to see if they can observe the juices forming a gel in the same way.
Crispy Veggie Burgers
Chickpeas form the base of these easy-to-make veggie burger patties flavored with curry powder, Greek yogurt, and scallions. Kids will investigate chickpeas up close and learn all about how they grow.
What You’ll Need
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas
1 large egg
2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt, plus extra for serving
2 teaspoons plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, measured separately
½ teaspoon curry powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
Pinch pepper
1/3 cup panko bread crumbs
3 scallions, sliced thin
2 leaves lettuce
2 hamburger buns
Set colander in sink. Open can of chickpeas and pour into colander. Rinse chickpeas with cold water and shake colander to drain well. Measure out ¾ cup chickpeas; reserve remaining chickpeas for another use.
In medium bowl, whisk egg, yogurt, 2 teaspoons oil, curry powder, salt, and pepper until well combined.
Place ¾ cup chickpeas, panko, and scallions in food processor. Lock lid in place. Hold down pulse button for 1 second, then release. Repeat until ingredients are roughly chopped with some large pieces remaining, 5 to 8 pulses.
Process the chickpea mixture just until there are some finely chopped chickpeas (to help the patties hold together) and some larger pieces (for a satisfying texture). Do not overprocess the mixture, or the burgers will have a mushy texture.
Remove lid and carefully remove food processor blade (ask an adult for help). Transfer chickpea mixture to bowl with egg mixture. Use rubber spatula to gently stir ingredients until just combined.
Use your hands to divide chickpea mixture into 2 lightly packed balls. Gently flatten each ball into circle that measures 4 inches across.
Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil to 10-inch nonstick skillet and swirl skillet to coat evenly with oil. Place patties in skillet and cook over medium heat until well browned on first side, 4 to 6 minutes. Use spatula to gently flip patties (ask an adult for help). Cook until well browned on second side, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn off heat.
Put 1 lettuce leaf inside each bun. Use spatula to slide burgers into buns. Serve with more yogurt (for dipping or spreading inside buns) if you like.
Learning Moment
Science (Botany)
Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are the star of these veggie patties, but what are chickpeas? Where do they come from? Ask kids these questions to find out what they already know about chickpeas. Then, explain that chickpeas are part of the legume family. Legume plants produce edible seeds called pulses. Some pulses that we eat are beans and peas. Like most beans and peas, chickpeas grow inside a pod. Chickpeas are made up of three main parts: a tiny embryo that can grow to become a new chickpea plant; the seed coat, which is a thin coating around the outside of the seed itself; and the cotyledon, which includes food for the embryo and makes up the bulk of the chickpea. When kids are preparing their ingredients before cooking, set a few drained chickpeas aside. Have kids carefully cut the chickpeas in half and ask them to make observations (this is a great place to use a magnifying glass, if you have one). Can they find any embryos inside, which look like tiny plants? Can they pull off the chickpeas’ skins, which are the seed coats?
Explain to kids that there are two main types of chickpeas, Desi, which are small and dark in color, with yellow interiors, and Kabuli, which are what you usually find at grocery stores in the United States and are beige-colored with a thin skin.