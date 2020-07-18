Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids shares a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, kids can use our splatter-free technique to cook Sweet and Tangy Glazed Salmon for dinner. Garlicky Skillet Green Beans are a delightful salmon companion, or serve them as a side dish for another meal.
Sweet and Tangy Glazed Salmon
This recipe uses a foolproof (and splatter-free) way to cook salmon that’s ideal for young chefs. First, a sprinkle of salt and pepper goes over the bottom of a cold nonstick skillet. This helps prevent the fish from sticking to the pan and seasons the salmon. Then, the salmon goes into the (still cold!) pan, skin-side down. The skin helps protect the fish from drying out as it cooks. It also releases fat into the pan, which is then used to cook the second side of the salmon until it’s golden brown—no extra oil needed! The cooked salmon gets a drizzle of a simple sweet and tangy glaze just before serving.
What You’ll Need
¼ cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon lime juice, squeezed from 1 lime
2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
Salt and pepper
4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets
1 lime, cut in wedges
Learning Moment
Science (States of Matter):
The sweet and tangy glaze in this recipe is cooked down until its texture turns from thin and watery to thick and syrupy, which is a perfect opportunity to reinforce kids’ understanding of evaporation (when a liquid turns into a gas). Help kids think through what happens to the glaze in this recipe:
In step 1, have kids first combine the glaze ingredients in a liquid measuring cup and record its volume (it should be just over ½ cup) before pouring the glaze ingredients into the medium saucepan. Keep the liquid measuring cup handy!
Ask kids to observe the uncooked glaze and describe its appearance.
Before spooning the glaze over the salmon, have kids pour the cooked glaze from the saucepan back into the liquid measuring cup (with an adult’s help) and measure how much glaze is left. (It should be less than ½ cup.)
Ask kids to observe the cooked glaze and describe its appearance.
Ask: What happened to the glaze as it cooked? What made its texture change so much? (The water in the ingredients turned to steam as it heated up. The steam evaporated, so there’s less water left in the glaze, which gives it a thicker texture.)
Garlicky Skillet Green Beans
This easy side dish is a great way for kids to enjoy fresh summer green beans. Kids will practice keeping track of time during this quick-cooking recipe and will see how the power of steam cooks vegetables to crisp-tender perfection.
What You’ll Need
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 pound green beans, trimmed
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
¼ cup water
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
Learning Moment
Math (Measurement):
This recipe requires keeping track of a lot of cooking times—it’s part of every step! If you have a kitchen timer (or a timer on your stove or microwave), review with kids how to use it. Or, if there’s a clock in your kitchen (especially one that shows seconds), make sure kids can see it and know how to read it. When cooking through the recipe, have kids set the timer and/or calculate by the clock what time needs to be showing to be ready to move on to the next step.
For example, in step 2, if it’s 5:30 now, what time should kids check to see if the green beans are spotty brown yet? (Answer: 5:34). For kids who are still learning to tell time, use downtime during the recipe to review and ask kids:
How many seconds are there in 1 minute? (60 seconds)
How many minutes are in 1 hour? (60 minutes)
If this recipe takes half an hour to make, how many minutes is that? (30 minutes) Can they figure out how many seconds that would be? (1,800 seconds!)
Take It Further
Science (States of Matter):
After adding water to the skillet in step 3, this recipe tells the cook to put a lid on the skillet and let the beans cook. Then, in step 4, it continues to cook the beans with the lid off. Ask kids: Can you guess why that might be?
Explain to kids that when the water is added to the hot pan, it begins to evaporate and turn from a liquid (water) into a gas (steam or water vapor). Steam can get VERY hot—hotter than boiling water! Putting the lid on the pan traps that hot steam and keeps it close to the green beans, making them cook through quickly.
But most people don’t want to eat watery green beans. After steaming for a few minutes, the recipe calls for removing the lid. This lets the steam escape into the surrounding air (be sure to keep kids’ faces away from the skillet) and allows the green beans to brown a bit in the pan. Ask kids:
Can they think of other times they have seen steam? Where did they see it, and what was it like?
Do they know the name of water in its solid state? (It’s ice!)