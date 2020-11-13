Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
This week, kids will explore the spicy world of chile peppers while making Tacos de Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga Tacos); practice their geometry skills to press perfectly-sized DIY Corn Tortillas; and make their own Grenadine syrup and learn how it — and some familiar fruits — got their names with some trivia.
Tacos de Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga Tacos)
Tender shredded chicken in a flavorful — and just a tiny bit spicy — tomato sauce is sure to make Taco Tuesday (or any day) a hit in your house. We prefer chipotle chile powder in this recipe, but you can substitute ½ teaspoon of chili powder and a pinch of cayenne. Serve the chicken with warmed corn tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as hot sauce, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, sour cream, cotija cheese, Cabbage Slaw, and Pickled Red Onions. While the chicken simmers, kids will learn more about chile peppers and explore other spicy food finds in the kitchen.
What You’ll Need:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 onion, peeled and chopped fine
3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8–¼ teaspoon chipotle chile powder
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce, opened
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 teaspoon grated lime zest plus 1 tablespoon juice, zested and squeezed from 1 lime
8–10 (6-inch) corn tortillas (store-bought or homemade)
In large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally with wooden spoon, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
Stir in garlic, salt, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, and chipotle chile powder and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Stir in tomato sauce, scraping up any browned bits on bottom of saucepan. Use tongs to add chicken to saucepan and stir to combine.
Bring mixture to boil. Reduce heat to medium‑low, cover, and simmer until chicken is very tender, about 25 minutes. Turn off heat.
Use oven mitts to remove lid. Use clean tongs to transfer chicken to cutting board and let cool slightly. Use 2 forks to shred chicken into bite-size pieces.
Return shredded chicken to saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often with clean wooden spoon, until sauce thickens and clings to chicken, 10 to 15 minutes. Turn off heat. Stir in lime zest and juice.
Stack tortillas on microwave-safe plate and cover with damp dish towel. Heat in microwave until warm, about 1 minute. Divide chicken evenly among warmed tortillas. Serve.
Learning Moment
Physical Science (Chemical Reactions):
As the chicken cooks in step 4, share with kids that tinga dishes are from Mexico’s Puebla region, and involve cooking meat in a sauce that is often made with spicy chipotle peppers, which are smoked jalapeño peppers. Explain to kids that foods we think of as spicy usually incorporate some form of chile peppers. Chile peppers contain a chemical called capsaicin (“cap-SAY-sin”) that makes us feel hotter than we actually are–that’s why we say our mouth feels like it’s “on fire” when we eat something spicy, even if the food is cold.
Challenge kids to go on a scavenger hunt to find spicy foods in your kitchen that may be made from or contain chile peppers. Encourage kids to look in the spice cabinet, pantry, and/or refrigerator for spicy foods. How many can they find? If kids are unsure about which ingredients are spicy, encourage them to smell condiments and spices. Remind kids to look at the the names of packaged foods to see if they see the words “hot,” “spicy,” “chile,” or “chili,” or the names of any specific chile peppers in the ingredient lists, such as cayenne, jalapeño, chipotle, habañero, poblano, serrano, guajillo, shishito, or Thai bird chiles. If kids are feeling brave, they can taste the foods they found and rank them from least spicy to the spiciest. The spiciest items have the most capsaicin!
DIY Corn Tortillas
You won’t believe how easy — and fun! — it is to make your own corn tortillas. Serve them alongside our Tacos de Tinga de Pollo or your favorite taco filling. Using a clear pie plate to press the dough makes it easy to see the size of your flattened tortilla. A tortilla press can also be used, as well as the bottom of a skillet. These tortillas need to be shaped and cooked one at a time. To make the process go faster, tackle this project with a family member or friend! Masa harina is used across Latin America to make tortillas, tamales (small, moist corn cakes wrapped in corn husks), and pupusas (thick tortillas filled with cheese, meat, and beans). You can find it in the international aisle or near the flour in your grocery store.
What You’ll Need:
2 cups (8 ounces) masa harina
1½ teaspoons salt
1 1/3 cups warm water, plus extra as needed
4 teaspoons vegetable oil
Vegetable oil spray
In medium bowl, use rubber spatula to stir together masa harina and salt. Add warm water and oil and stir until combined.
Use your hands to knead dough in bowl until dough is soft and has texture of Play-Doh. If dough is too dry, add more warm water, 1 tablespoon at a time, and knead until well combined. Cover dough with damp dish towel.
Use scissors to cut open seams along sides of large zipper-lock plastic bag, but leave bottom seam intact. Open bag and spray inside of bag lightly with vegetable oil spray.
Scoop level ¼ cup of dough and use your hands to roll into smooth ball (keep remaining dough covered with dish towel so it doesn’t dry out). Shape tortillas.
Spray 10-inch nonstick skillet lightly with vegetable oil spray. Heat over medium heat for 2 minutes. Peel top layer of plastic away from tortilla. Gently place your hand on tortilla, flip tortilla onto your hand, and carefully peel away bottom layer of plastic.
Carefully drop tortilla into skillet (ask an adult for help—skillet will be hot). Cook tortilla until edges begin to dry out, about 1 minute. Use spatula to flip tortilla and cook until second side is browned at edges, about 45 seconds. Flip tortilla again and cook until it begins to puff, about 15 more seconds.
Use spatula to transfer cooked tortilla to second damp dish towel, and wrap in towel to keep warm. Repeat portioning, shaping, and cooking tortillas with remaining dough to make 9 more tortillas. Lightly spray bag with vegetable oil spray as needed if tortillas begin to stick to plastic. Turn off heat. Serve.
Learning Moment
Math (Measurement & Data):
In step 4 of this recipe, kids need to press their ball of masa harina dough into a tortilla with a 6-inch diameter. To guide their tortilla shaping, kids can use a permanent marker to trace a 6-inch circle on the outside of the zipper-lock bag.
To help them with this task, first review the definition of the diameter of a circle (the measurement across the widest part of the circle, passing through the center). Armed with a ruler, have kids search your kitchen for a bowl or circular container with a 6-inch diameter. Encourage kids to first estimate the diameter of each object and then check their predictions using the ruler.
Alternatively, kids can create their own compass to draw the circle on the zipper-lock bag, following the steps below:
Cut an approximately 8-inch length of string.
Tie one end of the string to a pushpin.
Tie the other end of the string around the permanent marker, so that there are exactly 3 inches of string between the pushpin and the marker when the marker is held straight up and down. (Point out that 3 inches is the radius of the circle—the distance between the center of the circle and its edge. The radius of a circle is equal to half of its diameter.)
Lay the zipper-lock bag on a piece of cardboard. Press the pushpin into the center of the zipper-lock bag. Keeping the string taut, move the marker around the pushpin to draw your circle.