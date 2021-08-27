In this week’s edition of Kitchen Classroom, kids will tackle a weekend project making their very own Triple-Berry Fruit Leather from scratch.
Since it takes a few (hands-off) hours to make, the weekend is the perfect time to tackle this project from our most recent cookbook, “The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs.”
In this week’s Learning Moment, kids will practice their observation skills as the fruit leather cooks, discovering how it transforms from fresh, juicy fruit to a chewy snack through the power of science. And in Take It Further, kids can put on their engineering hats to imagine how they would break a world record for the Longest. Fruit Snack. Ever.
Triple-Berry Fruit Leather
By harnessing the power of evaporation, kids can transform juicy, summer-ripe berries into a classic lunchbox snack. Dehydrating the berry puree in a low oven creates fruit leather with concentrated flavor and a chewy, satisfying texture. You can use either fresh or frozen-and-thawed berries in this recipe, and you can substitute 4 cups hulled and chopped strawberries or 4 cups raspberries if kids would prefer to make plain Strawberry or Raspberry Fruit Leather instead of Triple-Berry.
What You’ll Need:
Vegetable oil spray
4 cups mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries — strawberries hulled and chopped)
2 large Granny Smith apples (8 ounces each), peeled, cored, and chopped
¼ cup sugar
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 200 degrees. Use pencil and ruler to draw a 14‑by-11‑inch rectangle on large sheet of parchment paper. Flip the parchment and place it on a rimless baking sheet. Spray the parchment evenly with vegetable oil spray.
Place the berries in blender jar followed by apples. Place the lid on top of blender and hold the lid firmly in place with a folded dish towel. Hold down the pulse button for 1 second, then release. Repeat until the fruit is finely chopped, about ten 1-second pulses, scraping down the sides of blender jar with a rubber spatula a few times.
Add the sugar and replace the lid. Process until very smooth, about 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides of the blender jar with a rubber spatula halfway through processing.
Place a fine-mesh strainer over large saucepan. Pour the berry mixture through the strainer into a saucepan. Use the back of a ladle to stir and press on the mixture to get out as much liquid as possible; discard the solids in the strainer.
Bring the mixture to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and gently simmer, whisking often and lowering the heat if the mixture begins to splatter, until mixture is thickened, about 30 minutes.
Ask an adult to help pour the mixture into a 4-cup liquid measuring cup. Mixture should measure 2 cups. If it is more than 2 cups, return mixture to saucepan and continue to cook over medium-low heat until mixture measures 2 cups.
Carefully pour the berry mixture onto the center of the parchment-lined baking sheet (ask an adult for help) and spread into a smooth, even layer following photos, below.
Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake until the mixture is set, 4 to 5 hours. To check for doneness, use oven mitts to remove the baking sheet from the oven and place it on cooling rack (ask an adult for help). Gently touch center of fruit leather — it should feel dry but slightly tacky to touch, and fruit leather should peel away from parchment cleanly. (If it’s still too wet, use oven mitts to transfer baking sheet back to the oven and continue baking.)
Let the fruit leather cool completely, about 30 minutes. Use scissors to cut the fruit leather (along with parchment backing) crosswise into twelve 1‑inch-wide strips (trimming away any dry edges as needed). Roll up fruit leather strips. Serve. (Fruit leather can be stored at room temperature in airtight container for up to 2 weeks.)
Learning Moment
Science (Analyzing and Interpreting Data, States of Matter):
As kids prepare their ingredients, ask them: How do you think fruit turns into fruit leather? What will happen over time as these fruits go from raw to cooked? How will they change, and why do you think that is?
Explain to kids that they’ll be practicing their skills of observation as they make their fruit leather today to discover the answers to these questions. Have kids follow these steps as they cook to conduct their investigation:
Have kids place the saucepan and strainer on a kitchen scale and tare the scale to zero. Have kids strain the berry mixture into the saucepan as directed and weigh the puree in grams, writing down their result.
Ask kids to observe the berry mixture in the pan. How would they describe the appearance, color, and texture of the mixture? Ask them to record their observations with describing words.
Have kids place the liquid measuring cup on the scale and tare the scale to zero before adding the cooked puree. If it measures 2 cups, have kids record the weight of the puree in grams and record their result. (If it’s over 2 cups, continue cooking as directed in the recipe and weigh it again when it reaches 2 cups.)
Ask kids: Has the weight changed since your last observation? Why do you think that is?
Ask kids to observe and describe the cooked berry mixture. How would they describe the appearance, color, and texture now? Has anything changed from their last observation? Ask them to record their observations.
After the fruit leather has been baked, cooled, and cut into strips, have kids place a bowl on the scale, tare the scale to zero, and weigh the strips in grams one more time. (It’s okay to weigh it with the parchment paper attached; its weight is minimal.)
Ask kids: What changes occurred while the fruit leather was in the oven? How would you describe the fruit leather’s final color, appearance, and texture? How would you explain the changes you observed over time?
Kids should have observed that the fruit puree transformed from watery and loose before cooking, to thick and spreadable after cooking on the stovetop, to solid and dry after baking in the oven, decreasing in weight over time. Explain to kids that this is due to evaporation. The mixture started out with lots of liquid in it from the berries and apples (fresh fruits contain lots of water!). As it heated up on the stovetop, some of that liquid evaporated as a gas (known as steam), disappearing into the air. Even more liquid evaporated in the oven, leaving behind a solid sheet of fruit leather.
Take It Further
Science and Engineering Practices (Developing and Using Models, Constructing Explanations and Designing Solutions):
Share with kids that one particularly popular form of fruit snack in the United States is Fruit by the Foot. Each snack is packaged in a tight roll, and when unrolled, it stretches out to 3 feet long! Recently, some students who are training to become chefs at the Culinary Institute of America (also known as the CIA, but not that CIA!), worked on creating their own recipe for Fruit by the Foot. They wanted to break the Guinness World Record for the world’ s longest fruit snack, currently held by a group of people in Canada who made one that was 300 feet long!
Check out pictures and a description of the design made by the current world record holders at www.guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2011/11/worlds-longest-fruit-snack-record-set-in-canada, and a video of the CIA students engineering their own recipe at www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1SL-cxpFbE. After looking at the pictures and video, ask kids: How would you try to make the world’s longest fruit snack? What tools and ingredients would you need to make it happen? How long do you think you could make it? If kids are inspired, have them sketch their designs and figure out step by step how they’d go through the process of breaking the world record.
There’s no word yet on whether the CIA students will use their recipe and method to attempt to break the record, but keep an eye out for any fruit-snack-related news!