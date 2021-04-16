Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen.
Yogurt and Berry Parfaits
Yogurt parfaits combine a variety of textures and ingredients to make one deliciously simple breakfast or snack that kids can make without adult help. Kids can layer their berries, Greek yogurt, and granola in a tumbler or glass. Regular yogurt can be swapped for Greek yogurt, but the parfait layers won’t be as well-defined.
What You’ll Need:
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon honey
1 cup raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and/or sliced strawberries
½ cup granola
Instructions:
1. In small bowl, whisk yogurt and honey until smooth. Spoon one-quarter of the yogurt-honey mixture into each glass. Top with ¼ cup berries, followed by 2 tablespoons granola.
2. Repeat layering process with remaining yogurt, berries, and granola. When you’re done, you should have 2 layers of yogurt, berries, and granola. Serve within 15 minutes or granola will start to become soggy. Filling both glasses at the same time helps you divide everything evenly.
Learning Moment:
Math (Multiplication and Division; Measurement):
This recipe makes enough for two parfaits. Tell kids: If a recipe makes too much or not enough for the total number of people you are serving, you can scale the recipe down or up. If you scale a recipe down, that means you will decrease the amount of ingredients in the recipe to make less food. If you scale a recipe up, you will increase the amount of ingredients in the recipe to make more food. Challenge your young chef to scale this recipe up and down using multiplication and division in the word problems below. Remind kids that the rule for multiplying any number by 1 is that the number remains the same. Ask kids:
If you want to make 1 parfait instead of 2, are you scaling up or down? How much yogurt, honey, berries, and granola would you need?
(Answer: Scaling down; all ingredients will be cut in half, or divided by 2. 1 ÷ 2 = ½, so 1 cup yogurt ÷ 2 = ½ cup yogurt, 1 tablespoon honey ÷ 2 = ½ tablespoon honey, and 1 cup berries ÷ 2 = ½ cup berries; ½ ÷ 2 = ¼, so ½ cup granola ÷ 2 = ¼ cup granola)
If you want to make 4 parfaits instead of 2, are you scaling up or down? How much yogurt, honey, berries, and granola would you need?
(Answer: Scaling up; all ingredients will be doubled, or multiplied by 2. 1 x 2 = 2, so 1 cup yogurt x 2 = 2 cups yogurt, 1 tablespoon honey x 2 = 2 tablespoons honey, 1 cup berries x 2 = 2 cups berries; ½ x 2 = 1, so ½ cup granola x 2 = 1 cup granola.)
After scaling the recipe down and up, encourage kids to practice converting their measurements between teaspoons, tablespoons, and cups. Tell kids: 3 teaspoons = 1 tablespoon, and 16 tablespoons = 1 cup. Ask kids:
How many teaspoons are in 1 tablespoon of honey? If you make 1 parfait instead of 2, how many teaspoons of honey do you use?
(Answer: 1 tablespoon honey = 3 teaspoons honey. 3 ÷ 2 = 1½ teaspoons honey)
How many tablespoons are in 1 cup of yogurt? If you make 4 parfaits instead of 2, how many tablespoons of yogurt do you use?
(Answer: 1 cup of yogurt = 16 tablespoons yogurt. 16 x 2 = 32 tablespoons yogurt)
This recipe makes 2 parfaits. How many tablespoons of yogurt are in each parfait?
(Answer: 1 cup of yogurt = 16 tablespoons yogurt for 2 parfaits. 16 ÷ 2 = 8 tablespoons yogurt per parfait)
Take It Further:
Life Science (Plants)
In Week 11 and Week 23 of Kitchen Classroom 2020, we talked about what makes a true berry. Remind kids that in our everyday conversations, “berries” are small fruits that grow on a bush. But, if you ask a plant scientist “What’s a berry?” they will give you a different answer: A berry is a fruit that grows from one flower, has a skin on the outside, and has sweet flesh that surrounds more than one seed on the inside. Keeping that definition in mind, challenge your young chef to correctly identify which of the following fruits are true berries, and which are not!
Blueberry
Raspberry
Watermelon
Blackberry
Banana
Strawberry
Kiwi
Gooseberry
Answers:
Blueberry: (Answer: A true berry!)
Raspberry: (Answer: Not a berry! A single raspberry is actually made up of lots of tiny, round fruits, each with its own single seed inside)
Watermelon: (Answer: A true berry!)
Blackberry: (Answer: Not a berry! A single blackberry is actually made up of lots of tiny, round fruits, each with its own single seed inside)
Banana: (Answer: A true berry!)
Strawberry: (Answer: Not a berry! A strawberry contains many teeny individual fruits, each with their own yellow seed on the outside.)
Kiwi: (Answer: A true berry!)
Gooseberry: (Answer: A true berry!)
For more fruity fun (and some learning), your young chefs can head to the Fruit or Vegetable? quiz on our website, https://www.americastestkitchen.com/kids/discover/quizzes/fruit-or-vegetable, and discover the scientific definitions of fruit and vegetables.
Kids can take this quiz independently while they eat their parfaits, and learn some facts along the way.