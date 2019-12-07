KS9_1093A.jpg

In late November, Kiwanis Club of Greeneville joined with Greene County Partnership to offer children opportunities to have photos made with Santa Claus as part of the Festival of Trees display in Greenevile Commons shopping center. From left are Kiwanians Krista Collier, Jerry Hankins, Dwayne Wells, Ken Earl, Santa Claus, Robert Saam, Jerry Ewen, Donna Holt and Artie Wehenkel. Kiwanis is committed serving children by supporting numerous groups and projects. Those interested in learning more or helping are invited to join the group for lunch when it meets each Thursday at noon in the Fraternal Order of Police building at 105 Nevada Ave.

 Special To The Sun/Jerry Hankins