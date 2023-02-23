Long-time Boy Scout leaders Art Masker and Jennifer Heath were the featured speakers at the Feb. 16 meeting of The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville.
During the presentation, Masker shared how he grew up in scouting and what led to his involvement in Greeneville scouting, a club news release says.
Masker moved to Greeneville in 1973, after accepting a position at Holston United Methodist Home for Children. With his background in scouting, Masker said he felt it would be good to get some of the young men at Holston Home involved in scouting.
He took his idea to the associate pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church, who also served as the scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 94 in Greeneville. The pastor agreed, with the condition that Masker would become the assistant scoutmaster. And so began a half a century of scouting and Masker’s leadership in numerous roles with the scouting troop. Today, Troop 94 is celebrating its 75th anniversary and the 85 Eagle Scouts produced within its ranks.
During her talk, Heath detailed that her involvement with scouting began when her three sons became interested more than 16 years ago.
As a parent, Heath was supportive of her sons and the scouting program. All three of her sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, she noted. Her oldest son is headed to Washington D.C. to work with Habitat For Humanity. Her youngest son just completed his Eagle Scout project renovating the benches in downtown Greeneville, she added.
Today, Heath serves as the district executive for the Scouts’ Nolachuckey District. She noted that the district has seen a 48% increase in growth since the COVID pandemic began, including the addition of its first female scout member in 2020. A newly established troop, sponsored by Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, has grown from two to 15 members. A new troop has also recently started in the South Greene area.
For more information about scouting, contact the Boy Scouts of America Sequoyah Council #713, 129 Boone Ridge Drive, in Johnson City, by calling 423-952-6961 or by emailing info@sequoyahcouncil.org.
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville meets at noon on the first and third Thursdays of the month at Greeneville Masonic Lodge. “Anyone interested in giving back to our community is invited to visit and learn more about local Kiwanis projects,” club officials note.