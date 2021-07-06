BRISTOL — The Pinnacle 5K Run/Walk will once again provide an opportunity for regional running, and walking enthusiasts.
Proceeds from the race will support regional United Ways. This is a critical year to show your support for United Way organizations that have been depended upon in the past twelve months to provide critical resources to our neighbors through food banks, housing support, help for students and children, and our regional homeless population, a release says.
Those interested can register by either contacting the United Way of Bristol office at 423-968-4912 or online https://bit.ly/3jrImp8. Pre-registration is $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Pre-registration ends on July 29. Regular registration, after July 29, is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. All registered participants will receive a free event T-shirt.
The main 5K Run/Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. on July 31 and a Kid’s Fun Run for children aged 12 and under will commence at 8 a.m. prior to the main event.
All participants and guests are invited to stick around and enjoy the wide variety of dining, entertainment, and shopping experiences available at The Pinnacle.
To register for the Pinnacle 5K Run/Walk event, visit https://bit.ly/3jrImp8. To learn more about the Pinnacle, follow us on your favorite social media platforms and visit www.thepinnacle.com.