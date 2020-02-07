KINGSPORT — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, LampLight Theatre presents a Sweetheart Banquet and Show on Friday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m. A romantic Italian-inspired dinner will be served in The Emporium, which adjoins the theater. A photographer will also be available for portraits for an additional fee. After the meal, guests can enjoy “Le Cadre: An Enchanting Parable” in the theater.
Reservations are required. Tickets for dinner and show are $30 for adults and $25 for students. For the dinner only, tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students.
To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.