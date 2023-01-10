Want to throw away your winter blues? There’s no better way than to come to LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport to see what the crazy Foggy Valley Gang is up to now.
The Goodin Family is headed out west in this brand new comedy, entitled “Wild Wild Wacky West.” The show will be presented Jan. 13–29.
During the show, “Mama Goodin has become the town’s slumlord and Juanita Perez, Clementine Hogg’s cousin and Mama’s new tenant, is left struggling with this new arrangement,” a theater news release says. “Thankfully, Dusty Roads is in town to make sure that justice is served.
“Family loyalty is put to the test in this slapstick comedy as the Goodin Family finds themselves in the Wild West,” the release adds.
“You’ll be sure to meet some of your favorite old cowboys and saloon girls from the old Westerns that everyone loves, but they might not be exactly as you remember them. Shootin’, tootin’, and damsels in distress all can be found in this farcical show,” officials say in the release.
“Wild Wild Wacky West” will be presented three weekends Jan. 13 thru Jan. 29 at LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad Street, in Kingsport.
Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Admission is $15 adults, $13 senior adults, and $10 students. Call for group rates.
Doors open one hour prior to the show.
For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.