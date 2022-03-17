KINGSPORT — LampLight Theatre will host its third annual Korban Awards for excellence on March 26, according to a news release. Korban means “sacrificial offering/gift devoted to God.” LampLight believes that all gifts and talents are from God and should be given back to Him to be used for His glory, the organization said in its news release.
Billy Wayne Arrington, founder of Vision Productions, says, “The purpose for the Korban Awards is to acknowledge those who have achieved excellence in their field of theatre/ministry. We know that ultimately God is the rewarder of those ‘who diligently seek Him.’ We would like only to recognize the efforts of those who bring glory to God through the use of their gifts here on earth.”
The awards will be presented in areas of performance, technical, and volunteer positions. There will also be special awards presented to individuals, businesses, and organizations for going above and beyond with their support to the ministry.
To be nominated for the first round, individuals had to meet specific criteria to qualify for each category and had to be nominated by a member of the Korban Academy, which consisted of directors, LampLight Theatre staff, and production team members from the previous season. Cast, crew, and volunteers then voted for their top nominees. The second round of voting then selected who they believed to be the top of their field. The winners will be announced at the Korban Awards night on March 26.
The Korban Awards Ceremony is a red-carpet event and will be held at LampLight Theatre at 7 p.m. A reception with hors d’oeuvres will be held prior to the event at The Emporium at 6 p.m. This is a formal event. Tickets will be $20 per adult, $15 per student. This includes the reception and awards ceremony. The Korban Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live online for those unable to attend.
For reservations or more information, call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or visit online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.