KINGSPORT — Do you ever wonder “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” Do you miss doing the “Peppermint Twist” and “The Stroll?” Were you inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King’s monumental, “I Have a Dream” speech? Then, you will want to make your way to historic downtown Kingsport. The 1960s comes back to life at LampLight Theatre in the brand new musical dramedy, “Just Dream.”
“Just Dream” focuses on the struggle a young interracial teen couple faces when their romance goes against society’s, and their families’, norms. Michael Franklin, a young white high school student, has been friends with Mary Lou Bellamy, a young bi-racial high school student, since they were little kids. Their love deepens despite Michael’s mother, Allison, and her racist views. After the tragic death of Dr. Martin Luther King, the two students petition for the newly integrated school to allow the Spring Dance to be integrated as well.
While many support this radical new idea, there are still those who oppose it, like school bully Bruce and his father Rudy Bates, who is also the owner of the town diner.
Springdale residents are compelled to listen to reason when Mary Lou’s mother, Peggy Bellamy, stands up for what is right and demands the town to “Think” about what they are doing to their children. When the integrated dance is approved, it gains national attention. Because of this, the dance receives special radio coverage and celebrity entertainment for the evening. Will this momentous occasion be a magical night of dreams come true, or will there be “Trouble in Paradise?”
Come and experience the 1960s in “Just Dream.” Performances will begin Friday and run through Feb. 27. Shows will run Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $13 for seniors or students. Admission is free for children 5 and younger.
For Valentine’s Day weekend, there will be a Sweetheart Dinner Theatre option available for $35 a person ($60 a couple) on Saturday. This includes the Valentine’s banquet, a portrait by a professional photographer and tickets to the show that day.
A special Valentine’s Day package costing $45 per couple and including two tickets, a rose, chocolates, a stuffed animal and sparkling juice/cider is available for pre-purchase for Friday-Sunday.