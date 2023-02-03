LampLight Theatre’s upcoming musical comedy revue will take the audience on a trip to the roaring 1920s with some nostalgic Broadway show tunes.
“Shenanigans 2023” will be presented by the Kingsport-based theater on Feb. 10-26
“This production packs something for all ages,” theater officials say in a news release.
The show will feature such classic favorites as “I Wanna Be Loved by You,” “Baby Face,” and “By the Light of the Silvery Moon.”
“We also will have a classic country tribute with ‘Who’s Sorry Now’ and ‘Trail of the Lonesome Pine,’” officials add.
The second half of Shenanigans 2023 will feature the hilarious melodrama, “The Rigmarole of Ramblin’ Rob.,” the release continues.
“These goofball gangsters will tickle your funny bone with their antics as they perform ‘I’m in the Jailhouse Now’ and ‘California, Here I Come’ and more,” the release adds.
This famiy-friendly production will be presented on three consecutive weekends: Feb. 10-12, Feb. 17-19, and Feb. 24-26. Evening performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
Doors will open one hour prior to performances.
Admission is $15 adults, $13 seniors, $10 students, and free for children ages 5 and under.
A Valentines Banquet option is also available on Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
A special Sweetheart Dinner Variety show, featuring select numbers from “Shenanigans 2023” will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
The theater is located at 140 Broad St., in Kingsport.
For show reservations or more information, please call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or go online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.