APPALACHIAN HIGHLANDS — Create Appalachia announced a free interactive online event designed to complement the Leaf & Root & Berry exhibit currently on display in Erwin, TN. Leaf & Root & Berry is an exhibit comprised of botanically themed art, a release says. It features work from artists across the Appalachian Highlands. Hung in the shop windows of downtown Erwin, it is also available for view online at www.createappalachia.org/event/create-appalachias-first-annual-leaf-root-berry-appalachian-highlands-botanical-exhibition/.
In keeping with the botanical theme of Leaf & Root & Berry, Create Appalachia will offer an interactive program with a focus on Appalachian flora led by Christy Shivell of Shy Valley Farm Studio and Garden. The topic will be Landscaping with Herbs and Edibles. Shy Valley has long been known for its expertise in garden design and its focus on native Appalachian varieties.
Landscaping with Herbs and Edibles, led by Christy Shivell of Shy Valley Farm, Studios, & Garden, is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m.
Learn to transform your landscape with fresh, nutrient-packed food and flavorful herbs, without sacrificing ornamental value. Christy will share a list of her favorite plants for edible landscaping, with an emphasis on beauty and versatility. Native plants will be featured.
This event is free and open to the public. Spaces are limited, so registration is required. To reserve a seat for any of the sessions, please email Katie Hoffman at katie@createappalachia.org.
Leaf & Root & Berry, an Appalachian Highlands Botanical Art Show & Competition, is a collaboration between Create Appalachia and HERBalachia in affiliation with the annual Sassafras Moon Herbal Festival in Erwin, Tennessee. The festival is planned for Sept. 18 and 19, 2021.
Create Appalachia is a 501(C)(3) organization dedicated to the integration of arts and business that showcases our region’s creative work and provides substantive professional development opportunities for artists and artisans, who are vital to regional economic development.