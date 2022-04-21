Attention book lovers! Get ready to bag some bargains and help out your local public library.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library’s Annual Book Sale is ready to resume this weekend, April 22-24, on the campus of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
The cost of the books will be $2 hardbacks and $1 paperbacks this weekend.
Attendees need to enter the book sale site from Edens Road at the back of the GVDC campus. From East Andrew Johnson Highway (Hwy. 11-E) turn onto State Route 107 (Erwin Highway), then turn left onto Edens Road at the pedestrian bridge. The book sale entrance is at the top of the hill on the left, just past the Greene County EMS substation building.
This will be the first of three weekend sales planned for the 2022 book sale, which returns this year following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The book sale will continue on April 29-May 1, when the books will be offered at half-price.
The last weekend of the book sale is May 13-15, when the books will be sold for $3 a bag.
“We have hundreds of thousands of books available this year,” said Julia Pensinger, a member of the book sale’s steering committee, who was busy making preparations on Wednesday morning for the fundraising event.
“I’m so impressed with the quality of the books we have,” Pensinger added, noting the wide assortment of topics and types of books filling the rooms of former GVDC cafeteria building where the sale is being held.
A pre-sale event was held in mid-March when over 7,000 books were sold, organizers say.
All proceeds from the book sale benefits the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library and its service to the local community.
Due to the pandemic, the library had not hosted its annual book sale since May 2019. “This year’s sale is the largest ever with three-years worth of donations,” said Erin Bonner Evans, library director.
The annual book sale, Evans added, is made possible by the citizens of Greeneville and Greene County who regularly donate books and media for the event.
“The library accepts donations any time it is open,” she said.
For more information about the library or the book sale, call (423) 638-5034.