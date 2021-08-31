LIMESTONE – The Crumley House 2021 edition of Donation Days comes to a close today, but not without a party. It’s The Crumley House Online Beach Party, with all proceeds benefitting the non-profit brain injury rehabilitation center.
The online event offers an opportunity to bid on several exclusive auction items, meet many of our Crumley House members and have some fun for an important cause.
The virtual Beach Party begins at 6 p.m. and can be viewed live on The Crumley House Facebook page at facebook.com/crumleyhouse.
“We’ve done well the last couple of weeks with our online silent auction and now we want to end the event in a grand fashion,” said Dr. Caroline Abercrombie, executive board member and event chair, in a release. “Our virtual Beach Party will feature one-of-a-kind items and making it even more special is the fact that our members have been involved in the inspiration and construction of these items.”
Included in the live auction is a pair of paintings featuring a collaboration between artist Chasidy Hathorn and Crumley House members, entitled “Unique Dreamers.” Also, up for bids is a patio upgrade that includes a handcrafted Tiki bar made by Howard Darnell, health-benefitting Evolve treatments from Performance Medicine and a shopping spree provided by Monkee’s.
For the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 virus, Donation Days has replaced the popular Polynesian Beach Party which draws hundreds of attendees and is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, the release says.
Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator, Ben Trout, added, “While we look forward to the virtual Beach Party, individuals may continue to place bids on our silent auction items now by visiting crumleyhouse.com. Also, direct donations can be made by visiting crumleyhouse.com and clicking the red Donate Now button at the top of the page.”
“We desire for participants to feel comfortable bidding during the auction,” Trout continued. “We also know everyone may not be familiar with how the process works. We welcome individuals to call us prior to the event and we’ll be happy to walk them through the process, and of course we will take bids over the phone on Tuesday.”
The Crumley House also accepts mail-in donations sent to 300 Urbana Road, Limestone, TN 37681, as well as phone-in donations to 423-257-3644.