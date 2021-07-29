Join Tyler L. Boyd, the great-grandnephew of Harry T. Burn, for his account of the incredible suffrage story centered around his great-great-grandmother, Febb Burn, and her influence on the history changing vote of her son Harry, the youngest legislator in the Tennessee House of Representatives in 1920. Boyd will discuss the highlights of Harry T. Burn’s continued career in state and local politics, as well as debunk a few myths.
Boyd’s research and writing on his family’s notable history was made possible through access to exclusive Burn family resources, including a rich oral tradition. He also delved into the Harry T. Burn Papers in the Calvin M. McClung Historical Collection, a release says.
Copies of his award-winning book, “Tennessee Statesman Harry T. Burn: Woman Suffrage, Free Elections, and a Life of Service,” will be available for purchase and signing. The book has been recognized with an East Tennessee Historical Society Award of Distinction, the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Historic Preservation Award, and was selected for the Tennessee State Museum’s 2020 Book Club.
This program is one in a series of lectures to be offered this summer, sponsored by the Albers Family Foundation in memory of Harriet Z. Albers and by Gentry-Griffey Funeral Home in Knoxville. The East Tennessee Historical Society is privileged to share regional history with our members and the public.
Tyler L. Boyd was born and raised in Athens, the county seat of McMinn County, Tennessee. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history and his master’s in education from the University of Tennessee. He has taught in Loudon and Bradley counties and serves on the Program Committee at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. According to the release, he is working on two new books. One focuses on a trailblazing journalist from Chattanooga and another delves into a brutal political machine in Polk County.