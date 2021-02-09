Writer, seed saver, and food visionary Chris Smith will speak on Exploring Diversity in Growing Food on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. in an online program sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society. In a fun overview that will appeal to a wide range of gardeners Chris will stretch our ideas about what is possible to grow in our Northeast Tennessee gardens. This program is free via Zoom, but preregistration is required. To register, see the SAPS web page: saps.us.
When you start digging deep into the world of seeds and edible plants, it’s easy to fall down the rabbit hole, a release says. From the massive varietal diversity of traditional southern crops to tropical perennials grown as temperate annuals to native and other underutilized food crops, this presentation will explore what a southern garden (and food system) could look like and why. As you plan your garden, be inspired to try something different, whether that’s a new variety of a common crop you grow, or one of the many crops you didn’t know you could!
Chris Smith is a gardener, seed saver and environmentalist who loves to write. He is the founder and executive director of the Utopian Seed Project, a crop-trialing non-profit working to celebrate food and farming. Based in Asheville, North Carolina, The Utopian Seed Project is working towards an overarching mission to create food security in the face of climate change through diverse and regenerative agriculture. The goal is to develop a regional seed hub that can support and encourage a diverse food system of regionally adapted crops that is grounded in research.
A native of the UK, Chris has a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Manchester. His short stories have been published in Nashville Review, Mid-American Review, and The Manchester Review, and he writes regularly for The Heirloom Gardener, the Mother Earth News blog, and the Farmers’ Almanac blog.
His presentations on the value of growing regionally adapted crops and the versatility of okra have delighted audiences at food and farming festivals and fairs throughout the Southeast.
His book, The Whole Okra: A Seed to Stem Celebration, won a prestigious James Beard Foundation Award in 2020. He is also the co-host of The Okra Pod Cast.
For more information see blueandyellomakes.com and utopianseed.org