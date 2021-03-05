The tender, naturally curved leaves of Bibb lettuce, also known as Boston lettuce or butter lettuce, are perfect for holding the fillings in these lettuce wraps. But did you know that your Bibb lettuce might have been grown using some cutting-edge techniques?
Bibb lettuce can grow in soil, like most plants. But there’s another way that farmers sometimes grow lettuce: hydroponically (hi-druh-PAH-nick-ly).
That means the lettuce grows in water instead of soil (hydro means water). If your head of Bibb lettuce still has its roots attached when you buy it, it was probably grown hydroponically.
Hydoponic lettuce usually grows indoors, sometimes in greenhouses and sometimes in big buildings such as warehouses. Farmers add nutrients for the lettuce directly to the water.
There are some advantages to growing lettuce hydroponically: Farmers don’t have to worry about weeds and there are fewer pests and plant diseases that could damage the crops. Plus, hydroponic lettuce tastes the same as letuce grown in soil and it’s just as nutritious!