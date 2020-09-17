Out of an abundance of caution, the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library’s Annual Book Sale has been cancelled for 2020.
Usually held in the spring, the Book Sale was postponed until this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, current conditions continue to make large gatherings of people a risk to the community’s health, a release says.
“We are very disappointed that the Book Sale has now been cancelled this year but are excited that next spring’s Book Sale will be even bigger and better,” said Erin Evans, Library Director, in the release.
Next year’s Book Sale is tentatively scheduled for the last weekend in April and first weekend in May, 2021. The Book Sale’s Facebook page is administered by Susan Lester, a member of the Book Sale steering committee, and will provide updates about the 2021 Book Sale. Go to www.facebook.com/greenevillebooksale.
Donations of books, magazines, and all types of media are accepted year-round at the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library on Main Street.
“We would like to thank all of the Book Sale volunteers for their hard work, patience, and dedication this year and to everyone in the community who has donated materials to the Book Sale,” Evans said. “It is the volunteers and donors that make the Greeneville/Greene County Book Sale one of the best in the region.”
Call the library at 423-638-5034 for additional information.