The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will be hosting a fun afternoon of crafting on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Called “Crafternoon,” the event is geared toward adults who love to make crafts.
At the upcoming session, participants will be making a fruit-and-vegetable themed, block-printed, canvas tote.
Space is limited to 12 participants.
A $5 donation is requested to cover the cost of materials.
Those who would like to take part in the activity are asked to call the library at 423-638-5034 to register.
STORYTIME
Among other upcoming events at the local library, Miss DeAnna will be presenting StoryTime on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for preschool-aged children. The theme will be “Fireflies,” and it will feature a “glowing craft project” for children to complete. StoryTime begins at 10:30 a.m. in the children’s section of the library. All ages are welcome.
TERRIFIC TUESDAYS
Beginning this month, the Greeneville Woman’s Club will be presenting “Terrific Tuesdays,” an after-school hours program for students in 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades.
These events will be held on the third Thursday of each month from 3:30 to 5 p.m. These events are free and will include stories, hands-on projects, snacks and books.
Space is limited to 25 students and pre-registration is required either in person at the library or through the library’s website.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library is located at 210 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
For more information, visit www.ggcpl.org or call 423-638-5034. Follow the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Facebook for updates and announcements.
Information for this article was submitted by Erin Evans is the director of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library and the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical & Historical Library.