The following letter is Vice Admiral Leland Lovette’s first-hand account of the armistice celebration in France on November 11, 1918, written when he held the rank of Lieutenant. Lovette served on the U.S.S. Macdonough at the time, a Lawrence-class destroyer commissioned in 1903 and decommissioned in 1919.
Former President Woodrow Wilson signed the armistice marking the official cessation of hostilities between the Allies of World War I and Germany on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Armistice Day became a national holiday, later renamed to Veterans Day in 1954.
Leland P. Lovette was the son of Oscar Byrd Lovette, a U.S. Congressman who is buried in Oak Grove Cemetery in Greeneville. The Lovette Family home on North Main Street now houses the Office of the Niswonger Foundation.
Lovette attained the rank of vice admiral. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
The Greene County Genealogical Society provided the letter, originally published in the Greeneville Sun in 1919, for publication.
U. S. S. Macdonough
December 19th, 1918
My Dearest Homefolks:
I have just returned from probably the greatest spectacle, the most wonderful exhibition and the largest fete that I shall ever behold. It is one of the times in my life which has been crowded with events to really and candidly say, that I do not have sufficient grasp of the English language to describe it. Very few service people realized before the events the greatness of the occasion but I “doped” out that it was a chance of a lifetime, and it was. I went to Brest from L’Orient to see the arrival of the fleet. I stood upon the hill of the ancient Chateau, and there on a gloomy day, the huge shapes of our most formidable dreadnaughts loomed up in line ahead, the Pennsylvania leading. They flanked the George Washington. My heart certainly swelled with true American pride, as I gazed upon the most powerful fleet ever in the harbor of Brest, escourting our President to a foreign, yet a welcome shore, to a people who desired with all the fullness of their hearts to see the embodiment of our Nation; to gaze upon the man of whom they had read so much and heard of so often. There were also escourting, Men of War of all the Allied Countries and fifteen mine sweepers, with fifty destroyers. The town was decorated with great banners and palms and the road to the station was lined with the people of Brittany in their quaint, variegated costumes — each country has a different costume. They wear quaint little lace caps and wooden shoes, and the most striking thing was that they all had little American flags worked in their hair, and many carried them in their hands. Along the road banners in English were displayed, with the words, “France welcomes the Great American,” “The Father of Modern Democracy,” “The Champion of a Free People,” “The Liberator of the World.” General Pershing and Admiral Simms, with Miss Margaret Wilson, rode down just before Wilson landed, to meet him.
Suddenly the whole battleship fleet started firing their Twenty-one guns, the Presidential salute; simultaneously, and the President with his suite left his ship on a specially prepared barge. He made a short speech when he first couched French soil, and rode off in a carriage, seated upon an American flag. The people went mad; they were deeply touched, some of them, many of them cried and shouted. He hastened to his train, which waited at the station and left for Paris. I could scarcely reach my train, which followed his shortly, for the crowd. Of course, I had made all reservations, it also was a special train. Then a little episode occurred. Some newspaper men were not allowed to make it. I overheard their conversation and felt sorry for them, since many of them had come from San Francisco, Chicago, New York, etc., to get to Paris to see the welcome. The Provost Marshal at the station being a particular friend of mine in Frisco, let them by as a courtesy to me. They had no compartment so they shared mine, and until I had boarded the train I had never realized that I had aided the staff correspondents to the greatest American and English Dailies. They could not be too kind to me. A young lady friend of mine met me in Paris with a limousine. I was compelled to take “Dejeunder avec elle,” at the Continental Hotel. Afterwards lunched and dined with my correspondents, secured tickets to the Hotel De Ville for the next day. Paris was awake that morning as never before. The city was whole heartedly “En Fete” for the occasion. This was evidenced by the tremendous throngs which lined the streets for the Bois Du Boulogne to the stately residence which the Prince Murat had given him for his stay.
The greatest evidence was in the exultant tone, the sparkling eyes and the complete abandonment of the crowds. The world’s celebrated veterans, the “Alpine Chasseurs,”—blue devils as they are called—was the guard of honor at the station, men who are decorated with the Croix de Guerre and six palms, which really means they have won it six times. The Cuirassiers or National Guard of the Republic led the way on jet black horses, contrasting so vividly with their white helmets and flowing white plumes. Then followed the President with the President of France and all the great notables of the world. The remarkable yet touching sight was to gaze down the Champs de Elysee, and see along that world famous avenue the long lines of grimy, blue-coated “Polius” caked with mud and gray with dust (for to be effective they had their campaign clothes on) seared by four years of hell; ranks thinned, and friends and loved ones gone, but living now in the realization that their work was not in vain. It is indeed touching. I also thought of how the Prussians in 1871 had marched this same route where I stood, triumphing over the then broken-hearted France. There can be no greater privilege in the world than that of seeing the light that led these men on—the spirit of this land and the unconquerable soul of France.
I saw the President round the Arc de Triomphe from the Bois du Boulogne and the thousands of people in one great voice shouted “Vive Wilson.” It was inspiring, it was wonderful!! I could never tell you all. The crowds were as mad all night. I was in the Boulevard until three-thirty, and then on the Place de L’Opera. The people were dancing in the street, singing the French marching songs and waving the French and American flags. The “Polius” dragged large German guns through the streets, girls and boys astride them, laughing and cheering.
Then on the morrow I went to the historic Hotel de Ville, where Wilson was made a citizen of Paris, and heard the ancient and honored words which were bestowed upon him. Then just back of the Hotel de Ville, he saw the first ravages of the Hun, the beautiful church of St. Gervais, which was shelled on Good Friday, last, by the Big Berthas, and where innocent women and children were killed. The crowds still were wild with excitement, and their fervor had by no means abated. That night I went to the Grand Opera and saw the immortal Romeo and Juliette. It is useless to say that the music was so vibrant, so fervent and inspiring that I was as if in an enchanted land, while resting in the largest and most noted theater in the world.
I left Paris tired and happy, yet with the true realization I had viewed the greatest fete of the world’s history; feeling in my heart that the great sacrifice, the unending battles on French soil, the country whose very vitals were ground out, whose precious blood was spilled and who, to the smallest child, has felt the pangs of sorrow and want; but whose sacrifices were made for all alike, and was made to feel as Benjamin Franklin said, “Every man has two Mother Countries, his own and France.”
Devotedly, Leland.