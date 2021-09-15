Editor’s Note: This week, we go back to August 2018, to revisit Ella’s insights from the changing seasons.
This week brought with it the first signs of autumn, as there was a slight coolness to the air.
The windows in my home were open to allow for the cooler breeze to flow through the rooms, sending with it the smell of an outdoor fire from a neighbor’s backyard. I imagine they were roasting hot dogs and marshmallows, but they could have been just burning branches that fell off the trees from the recent storms.
All I know is that the cool air, combined with the warm smell of a campfire, sent my spirit yearning for Fall.
I know others who feel this way whenever football season starts or the first sight of pumpkin spice lattes go on sale, but for me it is the first crisp air of the new season. Yes, autumn is my favorite season.
Perhaps I love this time of year so much because of where I lived while growing up. Take New York City, where I was born and raised until 11, for starters. It is situated on the water, so it was brutally cold in the winter and oppressively humid in the summer.
Then Arizona and Florida, where I went to middle school and then high school, were always in a perpetual state of sunshine and heat. The good folks of Arizona would always say, “Well, at least it is a dry heat,” which was true. However, my comeback always was, “My oven is a dry heat, but I wouldn’t want to stay in it for long.”
Don’t get me wrong: I really loved the desert and the Catalina Mountains of the West. In fact, I recommend you spend time out there. The desert has a beauty all to its own, and I think everyone should experience it.
I also lived in Georgia for a short time, but we didn’t stay long enough for us to live through the four seasons, and all I remember is that the time we were there was hot and humid.
Suffice it to say, everywhere I’ve lived seems to have had extreme temperatures, and autumn was a refreshing change.
Which brings me back to present time.
This impending season has me acutely aware of my surroundings, and the cool air made the day ripe for a walk in the park with my dog when something happened.
But, before I tell you what happened, I must confess: I have been a little melancholy lately. Perhaps because these last weeks of August will mark the ninth anniversary of my father’s passing, or maybe it is because the last few weeks I have heard of so many others who have passed on.
After all, there have been a rash of celebrity deaths, from politicians, playwrights, dress designers, famous chefs and musicians, but none have moved me more than the deaths of so many of our local friends. Good people. People with talent and mission. People with so much more to share with us, gone in the blink of an eye.
I found myself struggling to make sense of it all, so while on my walk today, I spoke to God. I mean I literally spoke to him. I talked to him as if he was a friend walking beside me in the park as we walked the dog.
I thanked him for my many blessings, and then I asked him why so many of the people or things we treasure are taken from us.
It was just then that I caught a glimpse of the first autumn orange leaf fall from a tree and drift through the cool morning breeze and land at my feet. Everything else around me was still fresh and green, but there it was: God’s answer.
“For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; a time to seek, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; a time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; a time to love, and a time to hate; a time for war, and a time for peace.”
It was then, after hearing my heart recite this beautiful passage from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, that I realized not all of our seasons will be enjoyable. Some might be harsh or even brutal. In other words, life will not always be a walk in the park.
However, when you go for a walk in the park, take our friend along with you and make sure you talk to Him.
You might be surprised how He answers.
Life is mysterious.