Life Is Mysterious Has Moved To Accent Jun 3, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Readers looking for Ella Price’s “Life is Mysterious” column will find it in Accent. The column will continue to publish every other week. Read this week’s Accent for Ella’s column and much more! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Column Accent Ella Price Week Reader Recommended for you Trending Now Did A Wampus Cat Stalk Greene County In 1918? Sheriff Condemns Officer Actions In Floyd Death Hungry Bear Makes Way To Greeneville STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: Greeneville Rally Passionate, Peaceful Dakota Lynn Sams (Died: May 24, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.