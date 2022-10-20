ANNIVERSARY Carpenters Celebrate 40th Anniversary Oct 20, 2022 39 sec ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Larry and Virginia Carpenter, of Mosheim, recently marked their 40th wedding anniversary. The couple wed on Oct. 16, 1982. Photo Special to the Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police: 'No Signs Of Foul Play' In Death Of Man Found In Park Sevierville Woman Killed Thursday In I-81 Crash Lost Boys Offers Eccentric Atmosphere Greene County Sheriff’s Department Returns Gun Stolen In 1990 Alarm For Volunteer Firefighters Sounded In County