Doty 50th Anniversary

Kathy and Gale Doty

Anthony “Gale” and Kathy (Chandler) Doty of Greeneville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

They were married on May 14, 1972, by the late Rev. Homer Roller.

Gale’s parents were Wallace Doty and Helen Doty of Greeneville. Kathy’s parents were John and Maxine Chandler of Chuckey.

The Dotys have one son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Jama Doty, and have two very precious granddaughters, Mylee and Melyna Doty.

They attend New Haven Church in Afton.

The couple will celebrate their milestone anniversary with a trip to Hawaii.

