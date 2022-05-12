Dotys To Celebrate 50th Anniversary May 14 May 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kathy and Gale Doty Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anthony “Gale” and Kathy (Chandler) Doty of Greeneville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.They were married on May 14, 1972, by the late Rev. Homer Roller.Gale’s parents were Wallace Doty and Helen Doty of Greeneville. Kathy’s parents were John and Maxine Chandler of Chuckey.The Dotys have one son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Jama Doty, and have two very precious granddaughters, Mylee and Melyna Doty.They attend New Haven Church in Afton.The couple will celebrate their milestone anniversary with a trip to Hawaii. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Changes Coming 'Fairly Soon' To Former Greene Valley Site Storms Topple Trees, Dump Hail On County 2 Children, Driver Injured When Van Rolls On WAJH 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Set May 7 Oak Ridge Boys Coming To Town May 14 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.