ANNIVERSARY Mahans To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Nov. 10 Nov 8, 2022 Cory and Leslie Mahan Cory and Leslie (Linkous) Mahan, of Russellville, will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 10.They are the parents of two children, Eli Mahan and Olivia Mahan.Mr. Mahan is employed as a mechanic. Mrs. Mahan is a stay-at-home mom.