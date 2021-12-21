Mr. and Mrs. Donald Dean Miller, of Greeneville, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday. They were married Dec. 22, 1961, by Benjamin A. Jenkins at Broyles Chapel Church of God, which is now Cedar Creek Church of God.
Mrs. Miller is the former Judy Parman, daughter of the late Fred and Sue Parman of Greeneville.
Mr. Miller is the son of the late Charles and Veldena Miller of Greeneville.
They have two children: Joy Myers and her husband Freddie, and Chris Miller; two grandchildren: Chad Higginbotham and his wife Ashley, and Jessica Myers; and three great-grandchildren: Chloe Higginbotham, Makeelee Nelson and Bryjen Nelson, all of Greeneville.
Mr. Miller retired from Kraft Foods/Dairy Farmers of America. Mrs. Miller retired from the Greene County School System.
Cards may be sent to 585 White Sands Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.