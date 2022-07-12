Wellses Celebrate 64th Anniversary Jul 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bobby and Carol Wells recently celebrated their 64th anniversary. They were married July 5, 1958, by the Rev Woodrow Banks at Bethesda Methodist Church, Greeneville.Bobby Wells retired from the Greeneville Police Department in 1981 and managed tobacco warehouses and farmed, as long as his health permitted.Carol Wells works from home for McInturff, Milligan & Brooks Insurance Agency.They have two children, a son, Bobby Wells II, and a daughter, Kimberly Wells Shepard. They have one granddaughter and three grandsons.They had a quiet celebration at home. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bobby Carol Wells Company Anniversary Kimberly Wells Shepard Granddaughter Grandson Well Bobby Wells Work Warehouse Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman, 87, Dies In ATV Accident Big Career Change Means More Freedom, 'Still Feels Like A Hobby' Police Complete Investigation Into White Pine Shootings Deanna Martin Selected To Lead Greeneville High School Turner Chasing History In 2022, And Not Just For Himself