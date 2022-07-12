Bobby and Carol Wells recently celebrated their 64th anniversary. They were married July 5, 1958, by the Rev Woodrow Banks at Bethesda Methodist Church, Greeneville.

Bobby Wells retired from the Greeneville Police Department in 1981 and managed tobacco warehouses and farmed, as long as his health permitted.

Carol Wells works from home for McInturff, Milligan & Brooks Insurance Agency.

They have two children, a son, Bobby Wells II, and a daughter, Kimberly Wells Shepard. They have one granddaughter and three grandsons.

They had a quiet celebration at home.

