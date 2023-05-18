BIRTHDAY Christine Warren Celebrates 80th Birthday May 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Christine Warren Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christine Warren, of Houston Valley Road, is celebrating her 80th birthday on Thursday, May 18.She plans to enjoy her milestone day eating lunch with a group of childhood friends — and, most likely, later reading a book (her favorite pastime!)She and her late husband, Virgil Warren, have a daughter, Lisa, and a grandson, Tyler. Her parents are the late Dallas and Neta (Burkey) Stills.Cards and well-wishes may be sent to her at 3800 Houston Valley Rd., Greeneville, TN 37743. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes