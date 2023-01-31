Edith Kirk Henry, of Midway, celebrated her 90th birthday on Jan. 31.
A long-time member of West Greene Free Will Baptist church, Mrs. Henry "has always enjoyed singing at church, whether it’s in the choir or with her family as requested by others," her family says. "She loves God, Jesus, church and her family. That is the most important thing to her.
"She also does enjoy watching preaching and westerns," they add.
Mrs. Henry worked at Inca in the 1960s for almost 10 years. In the early 1970s, she was employed at the Corner Drug Store in downtown Greeneville. In 1975, she accepted a position at West Greene High School and continued to work there until her retirement in 1993.
"She was known to always be the smiling face taking money at every single home basketball and football game for WGHS," her family notes.
Following her retirement from the high school, she worked part-time at the Mosheim Post Office for several years.
Mrs. Henry is the widow of Frank Henry.
Her children are: Sharon Collins; Michael Henry, and spouse, Becky, and Kim Henry and spouse, Shelley.
Her grandchildren are: Jennifer Winegar, Christie Spears, David Henry, Eric Henry, Kaysie Henry, Ben Henry and Meghan Henry. She also has 14 great-grandchildren.
Cards and well-wishes would be greatly appreciated from anyone who would like to send them.
"If you’d like, you can write a memory to share with her in the card to remind her of who you are (along with your maiden name) if you knew her from West Greene High School," the family says.