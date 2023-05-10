Rebecca Shelton Bowers Solomon will celebrate her 85th birthday on May 24.
Born in the Horse Creek community, she is the daughter of the late Glen P. and Mary W. Patton Shelton and a 1956 graduate of Chuckey High School.
She was married to the late Jimmy Bowers, of Rheatown, for 55 years. They are parents to five children: Eva and Alan Campbell, of Tusculum; Sandy and Mike McInturff, of Boones Creek; Mary and Mick Mack, of Rheatown; Jully and Jefferson Davis, of Johnson City, and David and Angee Bowers, of Horse Creek.
She has nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two step-children, four step-grandchildren, and eight step-great-grandchildren.
In 2018, she married Winfred Solomon, and they reside in Greeneville on Old Tusculum Road.
In 2001, she retired from the Chuckey Rural Postal Office, having served for 27 and a half years. She attends Horse Creek Church of God. She is member of the Chuckey Ruritan Club, the Greeneville Christian Women's Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Andrew Johnson Red Hat Club.
Mrs. Solomon is a cancer survivor who still remains very active. She enjoys walking, doing jigsaw puzzles, singing in the choir, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be enjoying a birthday party with family. She requests no gifts, but cards will be appreciated.