Roma E. Scott, formerly of the Afton community and also of Plaza Towers Apartments in Greeneville, will celebrate her 84th birthday Jan. 25.
She was born in 1938 in the Clear Springs community, a daughter of the late Oren and Edna Young. She was married to the late Charles F. Scott for 40 years.
Family and friends can send her birthday cards at her residence: Sevierville Health & Rehabilitation, Attn: Resident, Roma Scott, Room 202B, 415 Catlett Rd., Sevierville, TN 37862. Birthday wishes are also welcome by calling Roma directly at 423-638-1475.