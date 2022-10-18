ENGAGEMENT Bethany Ball To Wed Jonathan Howland Oct 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jonathan Howland and Bethany Ball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bethany Ball and Jonathan Howland, both of Mosheim, have announced their engagement.The couple is planning to wed Nov. 5 at Mosheim Fellowship Church.The bride-elect is the daughter of Erma Ball, of Mosheim, and the late Gene Ball.A graduate of West Greene High School, Ball is employed by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.The groom-elect is the son of Karen Cannon, of Greeneville, and the late William Howland.A graduate of North Greene High School, Howland is retired from the military. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Erma Ball William Howland Mosheim Fellowship Church Jonathan Howland Bethany Ball Groom Bride Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Lost Boys Offers Eccentric Atmosphere Police Seek Information About Deceased Man Found In Park Sevierville Woman Killed Thursday In I-81 Crash Greene County Sheriff’s Department Returns Gun Stolen In 1990 'Miss Scarlet' Creator Rachael New Talks About Her Victorian Detective Show