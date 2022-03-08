Sarah Faith Humbert, of Greeneville, is to wed Isaac Andrew Tipton, of Church Hill, on May 14 at 5 p.m. at Hidden Meadows.
The bride-elect’s parents are Mike and Michelle Humbert of Greeneville. Her grandparents are Brenda Starnes of Afton and the late Howard Britton of Greeneville, the late Betty McInturff and the late Ralph Humbert.
She is the office manager at 411 Warehousing.
The groom-elect’s parents are Chad and Loretta Tipton of Church Hill. His grandparents are David Tipton and Doris Tipton, both of Gate City, Virginia, and Patsy Lawson of Church Hill and the late Benny Lawson.
He is a warehouse supervisor at 411 Warehousing.