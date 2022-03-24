Savannah Mae Tvardy To Wed Alex Scott Turner

Savannah Mae Tvardy, of Greeneville, will wed Alex Scott Turner, of Moore, South Carolina, this Saturday at 5 p.m. in Knoxville.
The bride-elect’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. George S. Tvardi of Greeneville. Her grandparents are Betty McIntosh and the late Robert McIntosh of Chuckey; and the late Mr. and Mrs. George A. Tvardy of Akron, Ohio.
The bride-elect is employed as a clinical pharmacist.
The groom-elect’s parents are Margaret McKinney of Chesnee, South Carolina, and Dr. Scott Turner of Moore. His grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Harland Mossburg of Chesnee; and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Turner of Inman, South Carolina.
He is employed as a high school science teacher.