Savannah Mae Tvardy To Wed Alex Scott Turner

Alex Scott Turner and Savannah Mae Tvardy

Savannah Mae Tvardy, of Greeneville, will wed Alex Scott Turner, of Moore, South Carolina, this Saturday at 5 p.m. in Knoxville.

The bride-elect’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. George S. Tvardi of Greeneville. Her grandparents are Betty McIntosh and the late Robert McIntosh of Chuckey; and the late Mr. and Mrs. George A. Tvardy of Akron, Ohio.

The bride-elect is employed as a clinical pharmacist.

The groom-elect’s parents are Margaret McKinney of Chesnee, South Carolina, and Dr. Scott Turner of Moore. His grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Harland Mossburg of Chesnee; and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Turner of Inman, South Carolina.

He is employed as a high school science teacher.

