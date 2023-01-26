ENGAGEMENT Teresa Wright Engaged To Wed Otis Agnew Jan 26, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Otis Agnew and Teresa Wright Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teresa Wright, of Greeneville, and Otis Agnew, of Wake Forest, NC, have announced their engagement.The couple is planning to wed May 28, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Phillip and Annie Belle Wright, Sr.Wright is a 1977 graduate of Greeneville High School. She is retired from Greeneville Light & Power System, and is currently employed with Greeneville Beverage.The groom-elect is the son of the late James and Nellie Agnew.Agnew is a 1975 graduate of Asheville High School.He is retired from Duke Energy, and is currently employed with the Greene County Schools.———This article is being reprinted due to a wedding date error in the earlier publication. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Publishing Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Town Files Response To Former Assistant Police Chief Lawsuit More Than 40 Defendants Arraigned On Meth Sale Charges Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store Family Of Missing Teen To Hold Vigil At Hardin Park Frye, Roderick Shine As Buffs, Rebels Split