MARRIAGE LICENSES Greene County Marriage Licenses For December Jan 17, 2023

Marriage licenses issued at the Greene County Clerk's office in December include:

Dec. 1
Dylan Matthew Norton, 355 Silver Leaf N., Chuckey, to Makinsey Leshae Chambers, 565 Justice Road, Afton;

Dec. 2
Michael Lee Burford, 249 Echo Dr., to Jennifer Rebecca Simmons Smith, 428 Big Springs Road, Rogersville;

Dec. 5
Shannon Ray Lawson, 3115 Highway 66S, Rogersville, to Hayden Elizabeth Dykes, 110 Magnolia St., Surgoinsville;

Dec. 6
Trey Ramsey Brown, 2915 Poplar Springs Road, to Reagan Noelle Bunch, 3605 Lonesome Pine Trail;

Dec. 7
Jarrid Clint Estes to Anna Shalain Burnett, both of 6587 Lainey Jane Court, WhitEsburg;

Dec. 8
Christopher John Wexler to Jessica Marie Seabright, both of 2948 Asheville Highway;

Dec. 9
Gary Lee Ricker to Jacquline Annett Crawford, both of 4785 E. Andrew Johnson Highway;

Dec. 12
Christopher William McCartt, 323 Ridgecrest Road, Jonesborough, to Donna Renee McNeese Skeen, 314 Viking Place;

Dec. 14
William Palmer Guy to Linda Gail Estes, both of 310 Shiloh Shoals Drive;

Dec. 16
Michel Eugene Rader, 150 Liberty Way, to Jeannie Lorraine Beach Tyson, 1122 Andereson Loop;

Jerry Adam Clouse, 2310 Chestoa Pike, Erwin, to Tamara Michelle Hartman Wilcox, 124 Indian Hills Road;

Dec. 17
Leeann Renea Wills Fisher to James Elmer Mullett, both of 770 Quaker Knob Road, Chuckey;

Dec. 19
Michael Anthonny Giuglianotti to Stacey Lynn Wilkerson, both of 3550 Milburnton Road, Limestone;

Dec. 21
Edward Lee Hodges to Rhonda Naomi Hall Hodges, both of 426 Gibson Road;

Chad Hogan Davis to Christine Ann Dowell, both of 2920 Gulley Lane, Whitesburg;

Dec. 22
Aston Marquise Beeman to Courtney Leigh Ann Haney, both of 382 Britton Ave.;

Bryson Lane Casteel to Caitlin Marie Lunsford, both of 1304 Pisgah Road;

Devon Isaiah Parton to Regan Chantel Thomas, both of 1090 Morrell Springs Road, Newport;

Dec. 27
Christopher Kenneth Scales to Melissa Ann Ramsey, both of 5655 Kingsport Highway, Afton;

Brian Kirk McCullough, 60 Morning Glory Circle, Chuckey, to Lesley Denise Housley, 568 S. Rufe Taylor Road;

Dec. 29
Daniel Wayne Metcalf to Abby Lynn Cunningham, both of 118 Railroad St;

Dec. 30
Jamie Lynn Westmoreland, 120 Wagon Wheel Trail, Chuckey, to Tammy Marie Davis Thompson, 370 Plainview Heights Circle