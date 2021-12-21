Nov. 1

Cody Grant Carter, 2325 Courtney Road, Whitesburg, to Hannah Kate Gulley, 1846 Westwood Road, Mohawk;

Nov 2

Alec Jeremiah Brown to Cheyenne Paige Stout, both of 1685 Hartman Road;

Vicente Antonio Sanchez to Amy Grace Vallie, both of 201 W. 21st St., Norfork, Virginia;

Preston Donald Loveless to Makayla Renee Lynch, both of 712 Oak Grove Ave.;

Nov. 3

James Curtis McNeil, 312 Larkin St., Scottsboro, Alabama, to Leanna Catherine Presley Presley, 566 County Road 477, Section, Alabama;

Nov. 4

Bruce Matthew Brittingham, 1175 Warrensburg Road, Midway, to Melissa Lynn Miller, 34872 Lowder Road, New London, North Carolina;

Nov. 5

Antonio Kendall Barfield Jr. to Brittany Leanne Barner, both of 1108 W. Summer St.;

Edward Robert Gosnell, 841 Radar Lane, to Mary Ann Neas Seaton, 10895 Asheville Highway;

Richard James Brett Tarleton, 104 Haney Alley, to Hannah Macayla Duncan, 65 Lakeshore Drive;

Nov. 6

Zackary Ray Bowlin to Rachel Jannah Boyd Boyd, both of 175 Mefford Road, Mohawk;

Nov. 8

Thomas Josiah Ferguson, 369 Blackley Creek Road, Limestone, to Sierra Faith Seaton, 4026 Whitehouse Road;

Mark Thomas Malone to Tonya Marie Gross, both of 900 Harold Cemetery Road;

Caleb Hunter Brown, 1055 Henard Road, to Sheila Elizabeth Stimmell, 2180 Fish Hatchery Road, Mohawk;

Nov. 9

Garren Chase Taylor, 105 W. Milligan Drive, to Michala Ann Myers Myers, 5240 Baileyton Road;

Nov. 10

Charles Alexander Casteel, 1415 Kenneytown Road, to Delores Annette Rector Farris, 3320 Barkley Road;

Nov. 12

Justin Lee Sexton to Stephany Alice Zarins, both of 1070 W. Vann Road;

James Everett Barnett, 77 E. Ivy Trails, Weaverville, North Carolina, to Wanda Gail Gosnell, 124 W. Windy Ridge Road, Marshall, North Carolina;

Carolyn Vanessa Coggins Phillips, 1065 Old Stage Road, to Junior James Davis, 484 Bandy Road;

Albert Lee Tuggle, 1192 Bailey Bridge Road, Limestone, to Selena Ann Espinosa Harris, 160 Wells Pruitt Lane, Mosheim;

Eric Vester Cook to Gail Seay Seay Ricker, both of 8025 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim;

Daniel Allen Miller to Emilee Brook McKinney, both of 108 Stratford Drive;

Brandon Joseph Smith, 410 Broyles Road, Chuckey, to Ceria Dawn Smith, 435 Kinser Park Lane;

Nov. 15

Charles Louis Evans to Julie Ann Dean Walker, both of 2459 Doty Chapel Road, Afton;

Nov. 16

Breana Darlen Gray-Doucette to James Michael Hodge, both of 60 Sequoia Trail;

Steven Wayne Lyda to Laura Pauline Millsaps Shelley, both of 1836 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey;

Nov. 17

Lyndon Kelcey Yoder, 9141 Day Hill Arnheim, Georgetown, Ohio, to Vonda Marie Stoltzfus, 270 Stockton Road, Chuckey;

Jesse Dakota Hayes to Ashley Nicole Cutshaw, both of 700 Olivet Mountain Road;

Tyler Brett Pierson, 179 Price Road, Limestone, to Connor Logann Starnes, 31 Colricia Drive;

Nov. 18

Janet Lynn Herron Robinson to Chris Albert Singleton, both of 251 Bearfield Road, Chuckey;

Nov. 19

Mark Anthony Vermette to Miranda Lashea Coffey Krill, both of 1120 Arnold Road;

Daniel Christopher Painter to Alexis Kaye Jones, both of 50 Willow Creek Court;

Nov. 20

Casey Bryan Bunch to Laura Michelle Unglesby Cannon, both of 45 Hollow Rock Lane;

Nov. 23

Chad Phillip Abrams to Melinda Marie Mills Townsend, both of 12722 Wild Rye Court, Plainfield, Illinois;

Amanda Beth Gray, 590 Fishhook Road, Mosheim, to Amber Nacole Ricker, 1292 E. Stage Coach Road;

Nov. 24

Cheyenne Michelle Eastep to Ransom Shane Bledsoe, 15747 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap;

Collin Wade Fontenot to Cheyenne Skye Shelton, both of 7700 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim;

Nov. 29

Ronnie Stephen Wills to Shaina Kay Barker, both of 237 Lincoln Drive;

Nov. 30

Traven Carrol Fowler to Amelia Grace Adkins Adkins, both of 685 Pruitt Road S.;

James Michael Hugh Green to Sydney Marie Hall, both of 1218 Poplar Court;

Trevor John Lund to Molly Matthes Boyd, both of 330 Rheatown Road, Chuckey.

