MARRIAGE LICENSES Greene County Marriage Licenses Issued In February Mar 7, 2023 Marriage licenses issued at the Greene County Clerk's office in February include:Feb. 1Robert Paul Tompkins to Crystal Lee Nugent, both of 135 Nolichuckey Road;Feb. 2Nikitas Skoufatos III, 840 N. 4th Ave., Knoxville, to Athena Melanie Gonzalez, 2440 W. Allens Bridge Road;Feb 3Cecil Ray Swatzell to Beverly Jo Messer, both of 9305 Asheville Highway;William Randy Weems to Ashley Lynn Jones Wickline, both of 1230 Reynolds Hollow Road;Feb. 7Kashyap Dhirendrakumar Patel to Minalben Jagdishbhai Patel Patel, both of 305 W. Sevier Heights;Feb. 8Sidney Hubert Ellenburg to Kellie Lleann Jeffers, both of 315 E. Seven Springs Lane, Mosheim;Frank Roy Witt to Teresa Ann Bain, both of 6120 Jones Bridge Road;Feb 9William Lee Hasler to Christina Renee Crossen, both of 200 Ragon Hollow Lane, Midway;Feb. 10Charles Zachary Taylor to Amber Nichole Snyder, both of 310 Bandy Road;Claude Howard Reed to Andrea Louise Cole Reed, both of 336 Royal St.;Feb. 13Terry Lynn Rader to Belinda Carol Dykes, both of 435 Meadowview Road, Mosheim;Feb. 21Shyanne Nicole Golden, 179 E. School St., Mosheim, to Jacob Aaron Maxwell, 39 Keith Drive;Feb 22Daniel Lee Ricker, 315 Whispering Road, to Kendall Lee Reedy Partin, 321 Donald Broyles Road, Chuckey;Feb. 23Scott Michael Hicks to Patricia Terrilynn McKinney, both of 136 Culver Drive, Midway;Feb 24Michael Thomas Jones to Whitney Nicole Gulley Shelton, both of 10835 Asheville Highway;Austin David Daugherty to Hannah Michelle Dotson, both of 985 Wheeler Road, Bulls Gap;Daniel David Babb, 1106 Outer Drive, to Kayla Nicole Patrick, 128 Sunnyside Ridge Drive;Feb. 27Christopher Lee Campbell to Aleesa Rayne Hinkle, both of 6920 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey;Kaitlyn Alanna Young, 403 N. Irish St., to Michael David Schubert III, 137 Magnolia Drive;Donald Jay Chrisman to Shana Danielle Lynn Potts, both of 1121 Arnold Road;