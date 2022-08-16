Marriage licenses issued at the Greene County Clerk’s office In July include:
July 1
Olga Sergiu Howard to Michael Lynn Canter, both of 580 Cannon Road, Limestone;
Carl Brent Hyatt to Ashley Rose Teagarden, both of 6098 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim;
Billy Joe Ayers to Hollie Lea Varney, both of 4110 Babbs Mill road;
July 5
John William Jenkins III to Candace Lee Robertson Rannells, both of 23 Jenkins Road, Gerrandstown, West Virginia;
Douglas Thomas Hubbard to Wendy Ann Loper Hubbard, both of 1820 Whitehouse Road;
Howard Wayne Lingerfelt, 461 Holton View Drive, Church Hill, to Linda Sue Greer Kelley, 105 Spencer St.;
July 6
William Charles Conatser, 419 Jockey Road, Chuckey, to Kerri Renee Dortch Watkins, 1510 Old Oak Lane, Morristown;
Joshua Allen Stansel, 56 Windsor St., Mosheim, to Amber Nicole Robinette, 125 Magnolia St., Mosheim;
July 7
Hector Duran to Emily Kay Williams, both of 191 E. Brad St.;
Jessi Earl Sharpe to Valisha Danielle Howlett, both of 205 Stewart Road, Chuckey;
July 8
Bryan Lee Mounts to Ernesto Antonio Pena III, both of 58 Woodbury Circle;
Steven Andrew Barron to Kirstin Gail Cothran, both of 2246 Asheville Highway;
July 11
Martin Vincent Pettway to Lisa Michelle Crisp Malone, both of 1620 Dobson St., Lancaster, South Carolina;
Kenneth Allen Ashby III, 4309 Kelley Gap Road, to Elizabeth Ann Lawson, 15082 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap;
July 13
Daniel Ellis Mosley to Kelley Courtney McCurry, both of 2570 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim;
Dallas Edward Moore, 3053 Holly Creek Road, to Haley Cherie Cutshall, 320 W. Craft Springs Road;
July 14
Christopher Allen Dewitt to Melissa Juanita Hughes, both of 101 Maple Crest;
Jennifer Patricia Williams Cook, 304 W. Sevier Heights, to Charles Wesley King, Mistletoe Woods Drive, Appling Georgia;
July 15
Isaac Alan Hybarger, 2823 S. Roan St., Johnson City, to Alana Dianne Collins, 1687 Scott Farm Road, Afton;
Gabriel Danny Shelton to Nakisha Hope Casey, both of 66 McCartt Loop, Chuckey;
Carroll Gene Wisecarver, 20 Quail Park Lane, Mohawk, to Angela Karen Finchum Lawson, 1154 Tusculum Boulevard;
Thomas Graden Carter to Korey Lane Music, both of 400 Oak Grove Ave.;
July 18
Haley Elizabeth McKinney, 902 Ashley Road, Johnson City, to Kristen Leann Ricker, 10490 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Limestone;
David Lee Rader to Andrea Nicole Contreras, both of 1001 Kiser Boulevard;
July 19
Ricky Allen Finkle Jr. to Lisa Ann Wade Babb, both of 257 Harmony Circle;
July 20
Michael Lynn Swatzell to Lisa Marie Yoke, both of 906 Lonesome Pine Trail;
July 21
Andrew Kyle Huskey to Kaitlyn Maedean Smith, both of 1655 Main St., Mosheim;
Stephen Glenn Maxey to Bettie Wallene Turner David, 2065 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim;
July 22
Kevin Bryan Page, 219 N. Nelson St. to Cynthia Dawn Coleman, 1120 Arnold Road;
Benjamin Joseph Lambert to Carrie Diane Hatfield Burger, both of 180 E. Brad St;
July 25
Evan Jonathan Pierce to Katilynn Rabecka Franklin, both of 3180 Gap Mountain Road;
July 26
Gerard Peter Talmadge to Susan Seckler Seckler Crum, both of 305 Roaming Drive, Chuckey;
Jeremy Lee Penland to Mary Alice Ball, both of 2093 Heritage Road N., Limestone;
July 29
Carl Lee Stanley, 1817 Manor Court, Kingsport, to Jackie Mullins Mullins David, 760 Harr Town Road, Blountville;
Johnathan Austin Tyler Dewberry to Ashley Danielle Garritt, both of 4065 Newport Highway;
July 30
Noah Montague Bowlin to Savannah Paige Reese, both of 1416 Leslie Ave., Alexandria, Virginia;
Joshua Lynn Crawford, 117 Knights, Rogersville, to Haley Jo Mayes, 125 Strahl Drive, Rogersville.