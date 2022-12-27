Marriage licenses issued at the Greene County Clerk’s office in November include:
Nov. 1
Joshua Clayton Fisher, 417 Fairgrounds Road, to Cassandra Dawn Lawrence Gosnell, 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim;
Nov. 2
Caleb Gregory Charles Lamb to Grace Elizabeth Martin, both of 285 Williamson Road, Chuckey;
Cody Tyler James Ricker to Kelli Beth Rosenbalm, both of 3777 Newport Highway;
Nov. 3
Jesse Dean Madden, 1340 Mysinger Road, to Samantha Angelique Wilcox, 810 S. Mill Road;
Nov. 4
Michael Abraham Odom, 1125 Riverview Drive, to Gracie Ann Erika Johnson, 724 Liberty Bell Road, Johnson City;
Courtney Addison Hayes to Skylar Robert Johnson, both of 1111 N. Western Ave., Bloomington, Illinois;
Charles David Patterson, 655 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, to Alison Rose Klepper, 846 Pike Road;
Don Edgar Warrren Jr. to Wendy Michelle Garber Cox, both of 1260 Rollins Chapel Road;
Phillip Ezell Fanney to Traci Michelle Rader, both of 1165 Whitehouse Road;
Nov. 7
Devin Ray Wilcox to Grace Ellen Shelton, both of 430 Camp Creek Road;
Lines Taylor Hyder to Kathy Ann Osborne Barnette, both of 218 Holston View Drive, Rogersville;
Christian Rocel Valerio to Sandibell Balbuena Dimas, both of 61 Camelot Lane;
Cody Alexander Ganiel, 590 Doc Hawkins Road, to Jeri M. Snyder, 1001 St. Clair Boulevard, Egg Harbor Twp, New Jersey;
Nov. 9
Deborah Corinne Liles to Justin Christopher Becker, both of 915 Buckboard Road;
James Allen Potter to Amanda Kay Landers, both of 115 Laurel Estates Circle, Chuckey;
Brendon James Ramsey to Jessica Swade Lane, both of 404 Volunteer St.;
Nov. 10
Abby Jolle Strouse to Avery Michael Cole, both of 2456 Prairie Circle, Lakeland, Florida;
Tabitha Christine Norton Norton, 940 Barren Road, Chuckey, to Eric Michael Roberts, 2785 St. James Road;
Nov. 14
Charles Matthew Flemming to Dawn Marie Haraldson, both of 55 Alpine Cove;
Kevin Patrick Stell to Hannah Nicole Crocker, both of 5340 Warrensburg Road;
Nov. 15
Douglas Thomas Hubbard to Wendy Ann Loper Hubbard, both of 1820 Whitehouse Road;
Ruey Lynn Davis II, 170 Rolling Hills Road, to Kathlynn Ann Young, 60 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Nov. 16
Charles Edward Janeway to Colleen Fanning Easterly, both of 260 Unaka Drive, Mosheim;
Nov. 17
Brodie Aaron Shelton to Rachel Kristi Sullivan, both of 500 Black Road;
Colby Jaran Proffitt to Haley Adia Jane Gianfrancesco, both of 102 Poor Farm Road;
Nov. 18
James Arthur Hutchins to Heather Ann Hope Watts, both of 520 Daniels Lane, Afton;
John Wayne Morgan to Crystal Dawn Morgan, both of 1645 Camp Creek Road;
Dennis Caleb Nichols to Natalie Joy Keep, both of 103 Doughty Ave.;
Nov. 21
John William Rowell Jr. to Rebecca Lynne Felann Buckner, both of 1555 W. Allen Bridge Road;
Nov. 22
Casey Nicole Jones, 109 Johnson St., to Jared William Shannon, 821 Williams Springs Road, Afton;
Phillip Hugh Mays to Rex Alan Ross, both of 109 Cox Circle;
Nov. 23
Grover Allen Pridemore to Sabrina Dawn Parks Sandifer, both of 1400 Carters Valley Road, Mosheim;
Nov. 28
Michael Gerard Noblot to Janice Belt Lawson, both of 195 Pecan Ridge, Mosheim;
Nov. 29
Nicholas David Hooker to Rachel Erin Shelton, both of 335, Midway;
Nov. 30
Jedidiah Daniel Cavin to Sara Marie Furches, both of 410 Williamson Road, Chuckey;
Catelynn Taylor Marie Cutshall, 1585 Millers Chapel Road, to Micah Scott McAmis, 817 Betsy Ross Road, Afton;