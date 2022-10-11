Marriage licenses issued at the Greene County Clerk’s office in September include:
Sept. 1
Kaleigh Lyn Smith to Tyler Bruce Ricker, both of 2068 Popular Springs Road;
Victoria Elizabeth Smith to Ryan Nicholas Stambaugh, both of 710 Montreat Way, Knoxville;
Abby Danielle Manier to Jason Bryan Wexler, both of 1600 Highway 70 Bypass;
Joshua Clayton Fisher, 417 Fairgrounds Road, to Cassandra Dawn Lawrence Gosnell, 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway;
Chase Kennith Carter, 460 Old Baileyton Road, to Lexis Diana Covington, 50 Ostrich Road;
Sept. 2
Andrew McElhenny to Leslie Suzanne Hood, both of 2116 Hobbs Road, Nashville;
Jacob Matthew Helton to Grace Nightingale Southerland Southerland, both of 1287 Poplar Springs Road;
Jimmy Lynn Leonard to Lisa Kay Poore, both of 240 Radford Drive;
Sept. 6
Tyler Carson Starnes, 345 Starnes Lane, to Mattison Victoria Rogers, 2504 Valley Home Road, Morristown;
Rebecca Ellen Kilgore to Daniel James Rodgers, both of 7905 Old Stage Road;
Rachel Michelle Bowman to Samantha Marie Oliver Oliver, both of 70 Colyer Road;
Sept. 7
Mitchell Wayne Hubbard to Tanya Mae Counts Monrroy De La Cruz, both of 8670 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim;
Garron Charles Love, 2965 St. James Road, to Cara Gabrielle Hixson, 495 Gray Road;
Sept. 8
Isaac Mose Honeycutt, 1301 Jonesborough Road, Erwin, to Jasmine Mae Shelton, 651 Ohio Ave., Erwin;
Sept. 9
Corrin Mikael Gretta Lambert to Brandon Jeffrey Pate, both of 1920 Babbs Mill Road, Afton;
Timothy Luke White to Kaylin Renee Bowser, both of 595 Charlie Doty Road;
John Mickey Flanagan to Kayla Lashelle Hutsell, both of 10236 Warrnesburg Road, Midway;
Jake Cecil Freeman, 8545 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, to Autumn Dawn Davis Davis, 404 Holston Drive;
Chad Kenneth Waits to Kimberly Kay Darnell Capua, both of 2299 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk;
Isaac Ralph Gragg, 570 Little Chuckey Road, Midway, to Tiffany Dawn Evans, 345 Carters Lane, Bulls Gap;
Sept. 12
Amber Nicole Norton to John David Loveday-Stephens, both of 605 Carson St.;
James Thomas Pierce, 39 Springbrook Road, Afton, to Kali Danielle Bacon, 5841 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Limestone;
Sept. 14
Tyler Jay Gregg to Yvonne Sue Habel, both of 1125 Fillers Mill Road;
Lindsey Ruth Hicks, 2195 Whirlwind Road, to Samuel Lee Irving, 1480 Foxford Road;
Kevin Lloyd Guinn to Sarah Alice Harmon Laws, both of 90 Honeydew Lane;
Sept. 15
Spencer Cole McCamey to Logan Elizabeth Carter, both of 400 Old Baileyton Road;
Christina Renee Biller to Daniel Kenneth Farmer, both of 115 W. 78th Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri;
Sept. 16
Todd Evans Gibson to Frannie Eugenia Feezell, both of 58 Pinewood Circle;
Lonnie Lee Taylor to Sandra Lynn Chasteen Roeder, both of 1147 Howser Road, Smiths Grove, Kentucky;
Terry John Sterling to Delinda Denise Kreider Kreider, both of 900 Piney Grove Road;
Kelly Renee Waldrop Foulks to Kenny Ray Morelock, both of 1045 E. Fork Road;
Sept. 17
Tyler Wesley Grooms to Pamela Ann Davis Supcoe, both of 90 W. Greene Drive, Mosheim;
Tyler Logan DeBusk to Megan Alyce Mathis, both of 114 Pearl St.;
Victoria Alicia Hadjopoulos to Christine Marie Harvey, both of 770 Viking Mountain Road;
Sept. 19
Brett Allan Brandy Bennefield, 208 Amet Way, Cosby, to Abigail Christine Woodcock, 602 Bay Vista Court, Salem, South Carolina;
Noah Haydn Blevins to Emily Paige Cabrera, both of 780 N. Waterfork Road;
Joseph Ruban Cichonski to Tiffanni Annalisa Linka, both of 104 Skyview Drive;
Sept. 20
Adam Nathaniel Ray, 1010 Wykle Road, to Michel Leann Hannon, 617 Pecan Tree Lane, Newport;
Sept. 22
Joshua Lynn Brooks, 208 Brooks Drive, to Patricia Dale Jarnigan Jarnigan, 129 Kate St., Johnson City;
Sept. 23
Ralph Edward Myers Jr. to Amande Mae Marion Marion, both of 1073 W. Vann Road;
Sept. 24
Keri Brianne Ricker, 105 Falcons Nest, Afton, to Andrew Douglas Fezell, 2434 Kingsport Highway;
Jimmy Eugene Mercer, 104 W. Milligan Drive, to Christie Lee Looks Looks, 724 W. Main St.;
Maxwell Thomas Smith, 223 W. Barton Ridge Road, to Joni Makayla Hurst Hurst, 1660 Old Tusculum Road;
Sept. 27
Lee Van Kerney to Alicia Danielle Turner England, both of 525 Murray Bridge Road, Mohawk;
Kristen Elizabeth Stophel, 133 Short Lane, Jonesborough, to Austin Tyler Jefferson, 3300 Musser Road, Morristown;
Sept. 28
Justin Allen Mims to Thao Thi Nguyen, both of 215 Bird Circle;
Elizabeth Jeannette Gahres to Jarrod Christopher Moore, both of 1612 Zumbach Way, Cary, North Carolina;
Victoria Anabella Hughes, 319 Cresthaven Lane, Mosheim, to David Wayne Brooks, 118 Gills Chapel Road, Mooresburg;
Matthew Stephen Lackey, 4 Cherry St., Weaverville, North Carolina, to Baylea Starr McKenzie Loven, 370 Paradise Ridge, Marshall, North Carolina;
Cody Scott Macon to Kaitlin Nicole Kirk, both of 2190 Oakwood Road, Midway;
Sept. 29
Jonathan Jay Morgan, 8175 Horton Highway, to Kristina Marie Emmette Emmette, 230 Carriage Lane;
Tyler Allen Wampler to Taylor Danielle Winstead, 4235 Shackleford Road, Mosheim;
Jordan James Light to Lindsey Nicole Massey, both of 330 Brain Circle, Afton;
Michael Eugene Thompson to Devon Aliva Justice, both of 895 Flatwoods Road, Mosheim;
Sept. 30
Anthony Dawayne Blackburn to Alexis Cheyenne Fillers, both of 155 Troy Morelock Lane;
Austin John Ladd, 4275 Chavis Road, Cosby, to Rayonna June Gregg Gregg, 2112 Little Meadow Creek Road;
Nicholas Michael Combs to Katie Elizabeth McIntire Raby, both of 2825 Old Midway Road, Mosheim;