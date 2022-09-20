Marriage licenses issued at the Greene County Clerk’s office in August include:
Aug. 2
Timothy Joshua Howard to Leah Jacinth White, both of 271 Old Kentucky Road;
Aug. 5
Samantha Elizabeth Franklin to Stacy Lynn Cole, both of 46 Lakeshore Park;
Bethany Ann Ripley to Tyler McKay Huff, both of 330 Blue Springs Parkway, Mohawk;
Jonathan Michael Rogers to Martha Ashley Leonard, both of 410 S. Main St.;
Spencer Jackson Imhoff, 3613 Highway 390, Bluff City, to Laurel Hope Rogers Rogers, 217 Palace Circle, Jacksonville, North Carolina;
Michael Curtis Williams to Kimberly Leann Jones Miller, both of 225 Oakdale Drive N. Limestone;
Rachel Michelle Bowman to Samantha Marie Oliver, both of 70 Colyer Road;
Stephanie Michelle Johnson to Mitchell Ralph Willocks, both of 201 Marshall Lane;
Bryce Alan Baker to Donna Shay Phillips, both of 1905 Old Tusculum Boulevard;
Aug. 8
Samantha D. Chambers to Chad D. Rippy, both of 509 E. Barton Ridge Road;
Aug. 10
Jacob Cooper Kirk to Chelsea Nicole Ball, both of 315 Holly Creek road;
Aug. 11
Macy Ciara Mathews to Steve Allen Dixon Jr., both of 1380 Warrensburg Road;
Aug 12
George E. Klein to Tiffany Renee Hernandez, both of 230 Keller Road, Afton;
Aug 15
Fred Harrison Mathena to Jennifer Dare Wells Wells, both of 108 E. Grove St.;
Aug. 16
Clinton Russell Dellenbaugh to Tabatha Lee Knight Painter Chappel, both of 141 Stargazer Drive, Midway;
Spence Cole McCamey to Logan Elizabeth Carter, both of 400 Old Baileyton Road;
Aug. 18
Austin James Cairy, 2440 W. Allens Bridge Road, to Dinnia Jacqulean Foulks, 479 Pigeon Creek Road;
Aug 19
Carrie Michelle Tesnear to James Victor Crawford, both of 3426 Baileyton Road;
Aug. 20
Cody Tremayne Hurley, 5090 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, to Emily Lynn Swatzell, 1900 Elmer Hayes Road, Mosheim;
Aug. 22
Caryn Elizabeth Borders to Jeremy David Armstrong, both of 373 Butcher Valley Road, Rogersville;
Michael Paul Bible, 365 Weem Chapel Road, Mosheim, to Brandi Irene King Love, 1928 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap;
Aug. 23
Jacob Dean Bolinger, 240 Wells Pruitt Lane, Mosheim, to Miranda Renay Church Roderick, 203 Marshall Lane;
Joseph Travis Willett to Summer Alexis Ramsey, both of 2014 Fairlawn Lane;
Joshua Anthony Lane to Tiffany Elaine Venable Hensley, both of 1134 White Sands Road;
Charles Michael Johnson to Simone Elizabeth Canclini, both of 100 Glenn Circle;
Aug. 24
Eric Wayne Bailey to Akisha Elizabeth Lockridge, both of 1920 Buckingham Road;
Aug. 26
Kenneth Allen Henderson to Shelia Kay Dyke Young, both of 289 Fieldstone Loop, Mosheim;
Roy Vern Milton to Tiffany Ann Habel, both of 1320 Snapps Ferry Road;
Aug. 27
Casey Brooke Daniels Daniels to Michael Shane Henson, both of 414 Circle Heights Drive;
Aug. 29
George Andrew Robert Whitaker to Kenley Faith Thomas, both of 103 Hidden Heights;
Christopher Neal Gregg to Brittany Lashea Ferrell, both of 1915 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk;
Aug. 30
Daniel James Davis to Dakota Janel Foster Pasour, both of 189 Dinwiddie Road, Afton;
Preston Foiles Mathis to Chelsie Ann Hansen, both of 163 Oak Grove Road;
Stewart Edward Samples to Cheryl Ann Smith Smith, both of 1928 Middle Way, Cosby;