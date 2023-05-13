Marriage licenses issued at the Greene County Clerk’s office in April include:
April 3
Dallas Lee Mohler to Tiffany Cheyenne Hite, both of 35 Harmon Park;
Joshua Michael Johnson to Laura Lynn Bentley, both of 81 McCartt Loop, Chuckey;
Keith Alan Guyatt to Maria La Dar Moore, both of Carter Lane, Bulls Gap;
April 5
Austin Drake Greene to Caleigh Ann Reichardt, both of 015 Meadowbrook Road, Afton;
April 6
James Edward Sexton, 115 Fox Meadows Drive, Church Hill, to Doris G. Green Hightower, 2121 Tallwood Drive, Kingsport;
April 11
Billy James Smith, 1570 Chuckey Highway, Chuckey, to Taylor Brooke Malone, 270 Rollins Hill Road;
Jacob Timothy Peters to Mason McKenzie Salyers, both of 845 Lick Hollow Road;
April 12
Vincent Howe Garner, 1375 Henry Hollow Lane, Bulls Gap, to Aleshia Deann Cuthbertson, 1828 Presswood Road, Johnson City;
Sarah Grace Gegerson, 2275 Holly Ridge Drive, Ocoee, Florida, to Nicholas Ryan Sechrest, 1961 Windermere Road, Windermere, Florida;
Cody Michael Bowman to Caitlin Anne Tempest, both of 20 Lakeview St.;
April 13
Cole Lennis Perkins to Serena Faith Walker, both of 145 Hawkins Lane;
Ryan Louis Watts to Paige Rylee Waits, both of 645 Seaton Road, Afton;
Brandon Lee Parton to Rachelle Leigh Seaton, both of 450 Parman Road;
April 14
Destiny Nicole Jones, 4148 Oak Hills Road, Parrottsville, to Kevin Ray Godfrey, 120 Jeffries Lane, Mosheim;
Scott Edward Blazer, 1605 Elmer Hayes Road, Mosheim, to Debra Nicole Dotson Gass, 106 Fairgrounds Circle;
Zackary Scott Wampler, 4235 Shackleford Road, Mosheim, to Catelyn Sierra Frye, 210 Raders Sidetrack Road;
April 18
James John Stiscia Jr., 581 Timber Ridge Road, to Alesha Lee Newton Scheuerman, 4117 Sioux Drive, Johnson City;
April 20
Camron Reece Denton, 131 Pheonix Way, Batesburg, South Carolina, to Kyra Nicole Garber, 186 E. Brad St.;
Ricky Lynn Ward Jr. to Latasha Leshae Morelock, both of 850 Sanders Road;
April 21
Angela Marie Coley Hargrave to Malcolm Henery Robertson, both of 1290 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey;
McKensie Danielle Duncan, 599 Flatwoods Road, Mosheim, to Weston Aaron Collins, 130 Viking Circle;
Tiffany Lou Kopf to Mark David Lipman, both of 7624 Malamute Drive, Evergreen Colorado;
Jeremy Leland Crocker to Jacqueline Mary-Denise Mudrow, both of 590 Tyne Gray Road, Afton;
Taryn William James Greene to Hayley Alexia Carter, both of 1890 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk;
Christopher Michael Lundy to Christiana Grace Bailey, both of 515 Pleasant Hill Road, Chuckey;
April 24
Nicholas Russell Lane to Jessica Ann Hensley, both of 240 W. Craft Springs Road;
April 25
Eduardo Jose Maldonado Pineda to Johana Estefania Paz Reyes, both of 1120 Arnold Road;
Kagon Tyson Seal to Caitlin Michelle Fillers, both of 102 Flag Branch Road;
April 26
Bryan Allan Wills to Amanda Kaye Dorton Carty, both of 575 Pates Lane;
Dakota Aaron Leigh Canfield, 419 Enlisted Drive, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to Carrie Delilah Shull, 1664 Boardwalk Circle, Morristown;
April 27
Kaitlyn Marie Rader to Keanu Nathaniel Malone, both of 614 Forest St.;
Gregory Ward Hilemon to Jessica Nicole McKay McKay, 1320 Robertson Road, Chuckey;
William Alex Snodgrass to Cassie Martina Hutchins Trotter, both of 1805 Old Stage Road;
April 28
Adam Phillip Clark to Renee Louise Massey Storm, both of 713 Carson St;
April 29
Radu Tibriu Mocanu to Ramona Florica Nedelcu, both of 316 Ebenezer Road, Chuckey.