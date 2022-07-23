Marriage licenses issued at the Greene County Clerk’s office In June include:
June 6
Jeffrey Profit to Lori Paschke Paschke Maye, both of 60 Mohawk Creek Road;
June 8
Corinne Samantha Guelli to Troy Stephen Hall, both of 3405 Shawanee Trail S.E., Smyrna, Georgia;
Jorge Luis Mendocza Morales to Fausta Gomez Flores, both of 67 Hillcrest Park;
June 9
Cameron Matthew Freshour to Emily Kathleen Morrison, both of 1680 Morrison Road, Chuckey;
June 10
Jeremy Monroe Davis to Christina Ann Jett, both of 209 Tusculum Boulevard;
Jesse Lynn Knight to Ciara Diane Gwinn, both of 270 J. Mell Johnson Road;
Jameason Storm Brockwell, 415 Afton Road, Afton, to Hailey Shalan French, 14050 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey;
Christian Tidarrius Morrow to Ayla Vale Shelton Manuel, both of 345 Colyer Road;
June 11
Taylor William Oder to Haley Alyson Osborne, both of 146 Rose Drive, Rosedale, Virginia;
Aaron Lee Angel to Nissy Jireh Chinchilla Marin, both of 416 Britton Ave., Mosheim;
June 13
Cirilo Lopez Zamora to Hilda Gregorio Gandarilla, both of 207 Cherokee Drive;
June 14
Wesley Alan Brobeck to Amber Renee Wagner, both of 1203 E. Church St.;
June 15
John Carl Conklin to Nicole Rose Lusk, both of 213 Lake St.;
Jameson Ray Painter to Callie Ann Feezell, both of 265 Liberty Way;
June 16
Wendell Kane Bailey to Rebecca Jenelle Allen, both of 34 Kilday Park;
Daniel Bradley Weems to Makayla Lee Oliver, both of 388 Jearoldstown Road;
Michael Joseph McDonald, 110 Royce St., to Candace Renae Orr, 2626 Lonesome Pine Trail;
Edward Monroe Justice III, 245 W. Broyles Road, Chuckey, to Amy Louise Noonan, 1115 Vestal Court;
June 17
Tyler Dain Bloyd to Kateline Shay Belt, both of 202 Bill Mauk Road, Chuckey;
Gene Wendell Dodson to Virginia Anne Nance, both of 414 Bear Paw Lane, Rogersville;
Karl Ledford, 241 E. Ridges Drive, Chuckey, to Loriann Saltzer, 735 Ironstone Road, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania;
Richard Eugene Bowman Jr., 2115 Middle Creek Road, Afton, to Krystal Marie Edgar, 200 Seaton Road, Afton;
Cameron Scott-Dexter Key to Alezandra Kaylee Voiles, both of 625 Concord Road, Mohawk;
June 18
Christopher William Barnett, 9338 Slate Creek Road, Grundy, Virginia, to Kelli Ruth Harrison Wills, 205 Hickory Trail;
June 20
Tiffani Marlene Dunn Estepp to Michael Shawn Dotson, both of 2254 Afton Road, Afton;
June 21
Isaac Brown Myers, 355 Main St., Mosheim, to Tatum Elizabeth Lambert, 8968 McDonald Road, Mohawk;
June 22
Barry Lee Martzall, 3612 N. Kansas Ave., Florence, Arizona, to Helen Audrey Jones Flood, 23235 E. Sahara Drive, Florence, Arizona;
Aireanna Leminnie Willis, 60 Fillers Mill Road, to Daniel Lawrence Pitts, 275 Midway Circle, Midway;
Anselm Edward Soyring III to Brenda Joyce Tester, both of 4605 Greene Mountain Road;
June 23
Bryan Matthew Stoltzfus, 270 Stockton Road, Chuckey, to Lori Christine Wengerd, 479 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey;
David Austin Annesi to Kaitlyn Elaine Brown, both of 347 Locust St.;
June 24
Anthony Wayne Quillen Sr., 219 Simpson St., to Charlotte Grace Norton Nelson, 1100 Doty Chapel Road, Afton;
Bryan Keith Randolph, 235 Kiser Loop, to Connie Renee Gilland Holt, 108 Harrison Drive;
June 25
Brandon Scott Dwars, 640 Red Hill Road, to Makenna Chadlyn Ward Ward, 4570 N. Mohawk Road, Mohawk;
Jacob Colby Nichols to Tyla Kay Umbarger, both of 2560 Plymouth Road, Johnson City;
June 27
Abra Alexis Bullock, 75 Morning Glory Circle, Chuckey, to Kyle Ray Ferris, 65 Morning Glory Circle, Chuckey;
Kollyn Tery Hurst to Abigail Nicole Hudson, both of 750 Erwin Highway;
June 30
Steven Cole Mullins to Autumn Paige Shaffer, to 3387 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, Virginia;
Brandon Geoffrey King to Shelby Ruth Johnston, both of 37546 Sun Rise Lane, Mechanicsville, Maryland;
Henry Hugh Hunt III to Linna Imogene Hensley Peters, both of 3670 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton;