Alexandrea Nicole Huffman and Jon Wesley Quarles, both of Nashville, were married on October 14 in a 4:30 p.m. ceremony at Cedarmont Farm, in Franklin, Tenn. Dylan Thomas Heath, of Nashville, officiated the outdoor ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Andrew Huffman, of Sanford, Fla.
The groom’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Jon Michael Quarles, of Greeneville.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father.
For the ceremony, the historic 1815 two-story home on the grounds of Cedarmont Farm was lined with 100-year-old heirloom roses, large boxwoods and cedar trees, which led to a secluded outdoor terraced area surrounded by draping trees.
The altar was adorned with white garden roses, hydrangeas, silver dollar eucalyptus and locally sourced ferns. A stone wall and a meandering creek provided the backdrop for the exchange of the nuptials.
The bride wore a classic silk silhouette gown that featured intricate beading and delicate, lace appliques. A beaded neckline matched the low lace back that showcased a row of covered buttons. A cathedral-length veil of tulle, finished with a hand-rolled edge, was paired with the bride’s gown.
The mother of the bride wore a full-length, bronze metallic, one-shoulder column gown featuring a 3/4 elbow sleeve and a cascade drape at the waist. The brides’ maternal grandmother wore a gray georgette pants suit with a sequin-embellished, long-sleeved jacket.
The groom’s mother was dressed in a full-length, navy, silk gown with an off-the-shoulder ruffle applique detail at the neckline.
Bridesmaids were: a friend of the bride, Cassidy Morgan Harrison, of Nashville; the bride’s sister, Crystal Amethyst Huffman, of Houston, Texas; the bride’s college friend, Natalie Rose Knopp, of Dallas, Texas, and the bride’s friend, Jade Nicole Owen, of Nashville. Additional bridesmaids were: the bride’s friend, Nicole Ashley Martin, of Nashville; the bride’s college friend, Michelle Brittany Moore, of Hoboken, NJ; the groom’s sister, Ina Carolina Quarles, of Knoxville, and the bride’s childhood friend, Meredith Elizabeth Stewart, of Atlanta, Ga. The attendants were dressed in full-length, black crepe dresses with spaghetti straps.
Serving as best men were the groom’s childhood friends, Andrew Jones McNeese, of Mount Vernon, Wa., and Russell Stephen Ottinger, of Nashville.
The groomsmen were: the groom’s friend, Kyle Dionisio, of Nashville; the groom’s childhood friend, Andrew Michael Hollowell, of Plainfield, Ind.; the bride’s brother, Robert Andrew Huffman Jr., of Nashville, and the groom’s college friend, Thomas Wesley Nickel, of Nashville.
Out-of-state guests included attendees from Cali, Columbia; Texas; Washington; Hawaii; Indiana; Illinois; North Carolina; South Carolina; Florida; Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Music was provided by soloist and guitarist, Donny Van Slee, of Nashville.
The wedding and reception director was Colleen Kelly, of Franklin.
For the wedding reception, the bride’s parents entertained with dinner and dancing on the Cedarmont Farm property.
Tables were lined with candles of various heights, hydrangeas, eucalyptus, ferns, lush pale greenery and white roses resting on soft ivory linen table runners with taupe linen napkins.
A farm table adorned with a beaded runner and gold candles, roses and greenery served as the head table.
Heirloom pewter and crystal champagne flutes from the groom’s parents were used by the couple for their first toast as man and wife.
Their multi-tiered wedding cake was adorned with ivory roses and greenery and flavored with salted caramel, lemon swirl and vanilla buttercream.
Following the reception, the couple departed through a tunnel of sparklers held by their guests.
Prenuptial parties included:
• an engagement party hosted Oct. 9 in Nashville by Cassidy Harrison and Dylan Health, along with the couple’s parents;
• a bridal shower hosted Sept. 2 in Sanford, Fla., by Clarita Diaz Del Castillo
• a stock-the-bar party hosted July 23 in Greeneville by Bill and Jane Brown, Brandon and Paige Hull, Mike and Jennifer Hollowell, John and Susan Jacobs, Bob and Olivia Lodge, John and Brenda Ottinger, and Tim and Karen Teague, and
• a brunch hosted April 9 in Nashville by Isabel Huffman at the Restoration Hardware Cafe.
Additionally, a Night Before Celebratory Welcome Dinner was held Oct. 13 at The Reserve at Fat Bottom Brewing Company, in Nashville, by Mike and Patricia Quarles.
A post-wedding gathering was also held Oct. 15 at Arrington Vineyard, in Nashvllle, by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Huffman.
The newlyweds traveled to the French Polynesia Islands of Bora Bora and Mooreas for a honeymoon trip.
They are residing in Nashville.
The bride is a graduate of Florida State University. She is employed as a realtor with Platinum Realty Partner, LLC.
The groom is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a 2010 graduate of Greeneville High School. He is employed as a certified public accountant at Equitable Trust.