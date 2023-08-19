Angela Steele Weds Raymond C. Vanyo

Angela Michele Steele and Raymond Charles Vanyo, both of Greeneville, were married on Aug. 2, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Greeneville. The Rev. David Green, pastor of First Baptist Church of Greeneville, officiated the 2 p.m. ceremony.
  

